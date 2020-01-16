The new Volkswagen Golf GTI will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, according to the automaker's invitation for the event to the motoring press. Autocar reports the GTD will also premiere there, and the latest Golf R will have an unveiling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Gallery: 2020 VW Golf GTI rendering

6 Photos

Autocar claims the new GTI uses an updated version of the existing model's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that would make 242 horsepower (181 kilowatts) in standard trim and 287 hp (214 kW) for a more powerful trim. A six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox would be available. Contrary to a recent report, this story alleges that the powertrain wouldn't have mild-hybrid assistance.

Save Thousands On A New Volkswagen Golf GTI MSRP $ 28,490 MSRP $ 28,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Folks who would prefer a diesel engine can opt for the GTD. Reports indicate it would make 197 hp (147 kW) from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine powering the front wheels. Like the GTI, customers would be able to select between a manual or dual-clutch gearbox.

The range-topping Golf R would make at least 300 hp (224 kW), and a more powerful trim level could have around 395 hp (294 kW). Like previous models, it would have all-wheel drive.

The plug-in hybrid GTE will offer electrified performance in the Golf lineup and will also arrive in 2020. The model will be available with 201 hp (150 kW) and 241 hp (180 kW). Both will use 13-kilowatt-hour batteries.

The current information indicates that VW would only offer the GTI and Golf R in the United States. A debut in Geneva would give the automaker plenty of time to bring the hot hatch into America before the end of the year. The timing for the U.S market launch for the R isn't as clear.