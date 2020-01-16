Hide press release Show press release

New sales record: BMW M GmbH most successful manufacturer in its segment for the first time.

135, 829 vehicles sold worldwide – best result in the almost 50-year old company history – BMW M GmbH assumes leadership position among manufacturers of performance/high-performance automobiles.





Munich. The BMW M GmbH has concluded the 2019 financial year with a new sales record. 135,829 performance/high-performance automobiles were sold. Compared with the previous year, the number of newly registered BMW M automobiles increased by 32.2 percent. With this result, the BMW Group subsidiary, which has the status of an independent automobile manufacturer, assumes the leading position as the most successful company in its competitive environment. Moreover, the 2019 financial year saw a significant increase in the demand for M Sport Packages and exclusive optional equipment from BMW Individual. “We are very proud of the fact that we have been able to acquire market leadership in the performance/high-performance automobile segment for the first time in the almost 50 years of the company’s history,” says Markus Flasch, CEO of the BMW M GmbH. “This success is the result of a continuous growth strategy and shows how much BMW M, the authentic character of our products and the unique driving experience inspire performance-oriented customers all over the globe.”

The BMW M company’s record year was characterised by an unparalleled model offensive. Never before were as many new BMW M automobiles presented and brought to market within one single year. With the BMW X3 M (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 239 g/km), the BMW X4 M (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 239 g/km) and each respective Competition model, high-performance automobiles became available in the midrange Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) segment for the very first time. Furthermore, with the introduction of the BMW M8 Coupe (combined fuel consumption: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 242 – 238 g/km), the BMW M8 Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 10.8 – 10.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 246 – 241 g/km) and the corresponding Competition models, a new generation of luxury sports cars designed for the high-performance segment was launched.

Also in 2019, the USA was the most important single market. Here the number of BMW M vehicles sold increased to 44,442 units. The second most important sales market was once again Germany with 26,110 vehicles sold, followed by the UK with 17,688 units. The share of BMW M automobiles in BMW’s total sales volume has steadily increased over the past years. In the North American automobile markets, every seventh new vehicle boasting the white and blue brand logo is now a BMW M model. Frontrunner in this area is Switzerland, where BMW M automobiles already account for more than 22 percent of BMW’s total sales. In parallel with the continuously rising demand, the dealership network for BMW M automobiles has expanded by more than 90 percent during the past 5 years. In around 1,200 certified companies worldwide, specially trained employees now secure the high standards required of BMW M automobiles in terms of sales and service.

Ongoing success: Additional market launches and world premieres for BMW M automobiles in 2020.

During the course of 2020, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe (combined fuel consumption: 10.7 – 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 244 – 240 g/km) and the corresponding Competition model will be available from dealers. Moreover, the new editions of the BMW X5 M (combined fuel consumption: 13.0 – 12.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 296 – 291 g/km) and the BMW X6 M (combined fuel consumption: 12.7 – 12.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 289 – 284 g/km), including each respective Competition model, as well as the BMW M2 CS (combined fuel consumption: 10.4 – 9.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 238 – 214 g/km) are scheduled to be launched during the coming months.

In addition, for fans of high-performance automobiles the year 2020 will be marked by the upcoming world premiere of the new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupe. “With the latest product offensive, we have managed to attract new target groups to experience that unmistakable M feeling,” says Thomas Felbermair, head of Sales and Marketing at the BMW M GmbH. “We are confident that through the market launch of numerous further attractive models, we will continue to forge ahead on our path to success in 2020.”

The high demand for the performance automobiles from the BMW M GmbH contributed decisively to last year’s record. In this vehicle category, the offering now encompasses virtually all segments, from the BMW 1 Series, BMW X models and the BMW Z4 Roadster right up to the luxury class. The BMW M135i xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 7.1 – 6.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 162 – 154 g/km) and the BMW X2 M35i (combined fuel consumption: 7.1 – 6.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 163 – 154 g/km) as well as the BMW Z4 M40i (combined fuel consumption: 7.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 168 g/km), the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 7.4 – 7.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 168 – 160 g/km) and the BMW M340i xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 7.6 – 7.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 172 – 163 g/km) all impress with typical M performance characteristics.

Furthermore, there is a choice of performance automobiles from the BMW M GmbH for the BMW 2 Series and the BMW 5 Series as well as for the BMW X3, the BMW X4, the BMW X5, the BMW X6 and the BMW X7. In the luxury segment, in addition to the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe sports car (combined fuel consumption: 10.0 –9.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 227 – 224 g/km), the BMW M 850i xDrive Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 10.2 –10.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 231 – 228 g/km), the BMW M 850i xDrive Gran Coupe (combined fuel consumption: 10.0 – 9.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 229 –226 g/km) and the BMW M760Li xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 12.5 –12.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 285 – 282 g/km) also accentuate the distinctive combination of dynamics, agility and precision.

Besides engines with four, six, eight and twelve cylinders, the performance models’ drive portfolio also comprises straight six-cylinder diesel engines with M TwinPower Turbo Technology offering an extremely high level of performance and torque. These power units provide, inter alia, in a most efficient way for that particularly intense M feeling experienced in the models BMW X3 M40d (combined fuel consumption: 6.5 – 6.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 171 – 164 g/km) and the BMW X4 M40d (combined fuel consumption: 6.4 – 6.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 169 – 162 g/km) as well as the BMW M550d xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 6.3 – 6.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 166 – 160 g/km) and the BMW M550d xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 6.6 – 6.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 172 – 166 g/km).

Almost a million vehicles sold with M Sport Package, demand for BMW Individual optional equipment increases by 50 percent.

Also, sales of M Sport Packages now available for all BMW Model series also achieved a new record high in the 2019 financial year. The model-specific components in the areas of aerodynamics, suspension, exterior and interior set attractive accents for particularly sporty driving pleasure in all vehicle classes. For the first time, almost a million vehicles with an M Sport Package were delivered within the course of a year. This equals an increase of more than 25 percent vs. the previous year.

Sales of exclusive special equipment from BMW Individual rose by more than 50 percent. Worldwide, more than 330,000 customers ordered the particularly high-quality options for individualising the exterior and interior.