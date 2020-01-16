If you want to see the massive jump in automotive technology from the late 1980s to today, watch the guys from The Fast Lane Truck compare their 2020 Ford Super Duty to a recently donated 1989 Ford F-350. One thing that they have in common is the engine displacement. The new truck packs the Blue Oval's recently introduced 7.3-liter naturally aspirated, gasoline-fueled V8 engine. The old pickup uses an International-Harvester-supplied 7.3-liter naturally aspirated, diesel-drinking V8.

Gallery: Ford Truck 7.3 Comparison

12 Photos

In terms of output for its displacement, the '89 F-350 is not too impressive with 185 horsepower (138 kilowatts) and 338 pound-feet (458 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a five-speed manual with part-time four-wheel drive and a transfer case with low-range gearing.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Super Duty F-250 MSRP $ 34,745 MSRP $ 34,745 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The F-350 is largely devoid of what a modern driver would consider amenities. There's an AM/FM radio, an aftermarket CB, vent windows, and a shotgun rack. The Fast Lane Truck now plans to upgrade the truck and then auction it to benefit a local charity.

Conversely, the 2020 Superduty is a thoroughly modern machine. Its V8 makes 430 hp (320 kW) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque while running through a 10-speed automatic. Even this relatively basic specification has amenities like remote engine start and Wifi connectivity.

The comparison highlights trucks' evolution from vehicles with a focus on work to the modern world where they offer the common amenities of any other vehicle.