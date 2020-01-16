The Chevrolet Bolt gets a makeover for China and becomes the Buick Velite 7 with a more crossover-centric style. Auto Home from China has images that provide a good look at the styling tweaks.

The photos show the Velite 7 with an overhauled front end in comparison to the Bolt. There are skinny headlights with a hooked shape in the corners and incorporate into the grille at the other end. The front fascia is fairly simple with slits on each side and a small opening in the center. Cladding around the fenders and side sills create a slightly more rugged look, and the ride height looks a little higher than the Bolt.

At the back, the Velite 7 also gets an overhaul in comparison to its Chevy sibling. There are small taillights and a strip across the tailgate connects them. The lower section has a minimalist design and a two-tone mix of white and black.

Auto Home reports the Velite 7 makes 174 horsepower (130 kilowatts), versus 201 hp (150 kW) from the 2020 Bolt. The battery size and the vehicle's range are currently a mystery. For reference, the Bolt's EPA range rating is 259 miles (417 kilometers).

The Velite 7 will be available with features like blindspot monitoring, radar for monitoring the front and rear, and a panoramic sunroof. Prices for the EV aren't available, and Auto Home doesn't specify when the new Buick would be available in China.

If this more crossover-looking take on the Bolt is your style, then something like it might be available in the United States soon. The automaker is investing $300 million into the Orion Assembly plant to support building a new, Bolt-based EV. While the company isn't identifying the vehicle yet, trademark filings hint at the model's identity.