The new Chevrolet Corvette C8 just the beginning for the latest generation of the Bowtie's famous sports car, and new info shines a little light on what keeps the higher performance Z06 variant stuck to the street. GM Authority reports the meaner variant wears a huge rear wing, and the current internal discussions within the automaker are pushing to make the big aerodynamic device a standard feature, rather than an option.

Gallery: Chevy Corvette C8.R

16 Photos

GM Authority reports that the Z06 wing looks less like the one on the C8.R (above) and is more similar to what's on the back of a Koenigsegg Agera RS. This means the supports would be near the center, rather than on each side of the wing.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

While there is lots of information floating around about the future variants of the Corvette, the many rumors don't yet coalesce into firm information about the models. The current details suggest the Z06 would be the track-focused member of the 'Vette family, and it might use a 4.2-liter dual-overhead-cam V8 making around 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts). The ZR1 would push the output even higher by using a version of the Blackwing twin-turbo V8 producing roughly 800 hp (597 kW). Speculation suggests the Zora would be the range-topping variant with roughly 1,000 hp (746 kW).

Don't look for any of these Corvette variants to arrive for at least a year. Chevrolet is currently very busy with starting production of the Stingray and delivering the many orders to dealers. The model is North American Car of the Year, and the accolade can only boost the popularity of the already hot sports car.