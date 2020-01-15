The next-generation Nissan Frontier is no secret. Nissan confirmed last March that the development of the next-gen truck was well underway, and it couldn’t come soon enough for the aging model. We’ve known the next Frontier will have a “strong” appearance, but a new report from Autoblog sheds new light on what that means, along with more information about the truck’s new powertrain.

Sources have told Autoblog the next Frontier will wear a design similar to that of the larger Titan while possibly adopting a modified version of the Titan’s chassis that’d be shortened for Frontier’s smaller footprint. The report also says the Frontier will receive a new, 3.8-liter V6 engine. It’ll replace the 2.5-liter four-cylinder and the 4.0-liter V6. Also gone would be the current truck’s gearboxes, replaced by a nine-speed automatic.

The new mill means the Frontier should feature improved towing and hauling capacities along with improved fuel economy. According to the publication, the new V6 is more efficient than the outgoing four-cylinder mill. One source also said it should produce over 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts), which is a rumor we’ve heard before.

The new Frontier should better compete with the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, and Chevy Colorado. The move upscale could see the departure of the King Cab body style, leaving only the larger, four-door Crew Cab version. That would fall in line with what other automakers are doing in the segment.

If other rumors prove correct, we could see the new Frontier in September of this year as a 2021 model. However, it likely won’t hit dealerships until February 2021. The latest round of rumors and speculation fall in line with much of what we’ve heard about the new truck, including about the new engine, new gearboxes, and its updated design inside and out.