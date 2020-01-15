MYEV.com and Evannex is hosting EVs and Tea in partnership with InsideEVs.com. This EV event is on Saturday, February 8th in Miami, Florida.

The event EVs and Tea will take place on February 8th, 2020 between 12PM - 4PM, at BaseCamp Miami, located at 298 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137.

The following EVs will be on display: Tesla X, S and 3, Audi e-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt and more, possibly even a Porsche Taycan. There will be a Q&A with guest speakers and an EVs discussion panel. Some of the confirmed attendees include: Tesla Owners Florida

Tesla Owners South Florida

Trevor Page, Tesla Owners Online

Anuarbek Imanbaev, Tesla Geeks

Signature Customs (https://www.signaturecustomwraps.com/ )

Eli Burton, from My Tesla Adventure

