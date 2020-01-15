The Toyota Land Cruiser that's on sale today debuted over a decade ago in 2008. It's received plenty of updates since, keeping the larger SUV competitive amid a growing number of rivals. Sales haven't suffered from the Land Cruiser's advanced age. However, that doesn't mean Toyota isn't preparing its replacement. A new report from BestCarWeb.jp has a ton of alleged details about the next-generation Land Cruiser, including an August debut and hybrid power.

Toyota leaping to hybrid power for the Land Cruiser isn't out of step with other reports about the automaker. Earlier this month, a report said the automaker would revive the Venza nameplate for a pure-hybrid vehicle while also making the next-generation Sienna a hybrid, too.

But BestCarWeb.jp goes one step further and says the Land Cruiser will use a 3.5-liter V6 hybridized powertrain that makes 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (356 Newton-meters) of torque. It'll replace the current Land Cruiser's 4.6-liter V8, which isn't available in the U.S., that makes 313 hp (234 kW) and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque. It's not clear if the 5.7-liter in the U.S. Land Cruiser would disappear, too. However, that shouldn't be an issue.

Save Thousands On A New Toyota Land Cruiser MSRP $ 86,490 MSRP $ 86,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The publication notes the next-gen Land Cruiser will adopt Toyota's TNGA platform that underpins many of Toyota's newest models. Not only will it retain the Cruiser's ladder-frame structure, but the new platform will also help reduce weight, offsetting the power reduction. Gone will be the old six-speed automatic gearbox, replaced by a CVT and full-time four-wheel drive.

Gallery: 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

22 Photos

The next-gen Land Cruiser will receive a new look, too, though BestCarWeb.jp's story appears to suggest it'll be an evolutionary design change – we're using a rough translation. It'll also feature a trapezoidal grille similar to that on other recent Toyota vehicles. Insider, there'll be seating for either five or eight – two or three rows of seating. Expect Toyota's full suite of amenities and safety features in the next-gen Cruiser, too.

BestCarWeb.jp says we'll see the new Land Cruiser this summer, which feels soon considering we've yet to see a single test mule. Toyota could be keeping the large SUV under tight wraps, too. Either way, it's deserving of a redesign, even if sales continue trending upward.