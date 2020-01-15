Despite what appears to be a fairly minor styling refresh, the facelifted Mini Countryman gets lots of development on the road, going back to July 2019. A new gallery of photos provides the latest look at the updated design.

The engineers dress this Countryman in a mix of swirl-pattern camouflage and panels that hide the final shape. In front, the little crossover appears to have a flatter overall appearance. Unfortunately, the pieces covering the grille and headlights conceal the actual shape of these components. A vehicle in earlier spy shots had adaptive matrix-beam LED headlights.

At the back, there's not much to see. The camo wrap doesn't seem to be hiding much. The taillights have a different lamp pattern, too.

The interior isn't yet visible in any spy shots, but the photographers report seeing a larger infotainment screen.

The engine range shouldn't change much and would continue to include a range of 1.5-liter three-cylinder and 2.0-liter four-cylinder options.

The good news is that the refreshed Countryman should finally make a debut in 2020, meaning all of the camo would finally be gone. Just don't expect a significant visual overhaul. The current info suggests the updated crossover would have an unveiling in the second half of 2020, possibly at the Paris Motor Show in October. Look for the model to be available in the United States for the 2021 model year.