Skoda has been giving its front-wheel-drive cars the rugged treatment ever since the Fabia Scout / Fabia Combi Scout came out back in 2009 during the supermini’s second generation. The branding was then changed to Scoutline in 2015 for the Rapid Spaceback and Fabia Combi to avoid a confusion with the all-wheel-drive Scout models. In 2018, the Fabia Combi Scoutline received a facelift to coincide with the wagon’s mid-cycle update, and now Skoda is slapping on the Scoutline badge on a crossover for the first time.

Meet the Kamiq Scoutline, which much like the other Scoutline models before it, the subcompact crossover comes exclusively in a front-wheel-drive flavor. A sister model of the Volkswagen T-Cross and SEAT Arona, Skoda’s smallest crossover now looks more rugged than ever thanks to the matte black wheel arches and front silver underbody protection. More silver accents have been applied on the rear diffuser as well as on the side profile where the mirror caps, roof rails, and sills come in a similar finish.

The new flavor of Czech’s B-segment crossover rides as standard on 17-inch wheels, but you can upgrade to an 18-inch set with a fancy polished anthracite finish. As standard, the Kamiq Scoutline comes generously equipped with full-LED taillights, chrome-plated window frames, and tinted rear windows. Needless to say, there’s also special badging denoting this isn’t a run-of-the-mill version.

While images of the interior have not been provided, we do know there are height-adjustable front seats covered in breathable ThermoFlux fabric reserved to the Scoutline model. Skoda applies leather on the steering wheel, gearshift lever, and the handbrake lever, while the pedals have an aluminum finish. Rounding off the changes are the ash-wood effect accents, black headliner, chromed air vents, and LED ambient lighting in white, orange or red.

The Skoda Kamiq Scoutline will be available with all the engines and body colors available for the regular model and will celebrate its public debut in March at the Geneva Motor Show. The market launch for Europe is scheduled for June.