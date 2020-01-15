In March 2018, GMC promised it would come out with an AT4 version for each and every vehicle in its lineup, with the exception of the older-than-dirt Savana. It all started with the Sierra AT4 that year before the Acadia AT4 was introduced in the first half of 2019. Then the Sierra HD AT4 came along, and on Monday, the Canyon AT4 was officially revealed.

At the reveal of the 2021 Yukon in Colorado last evening, GMC introduced not only the regular model and the larger Yukon XL, but also the XT4 model. In addition, the Terrain AT4 made an unexpected appearance to nicely round off the company’s “AT4” family consisting of six members. An official image provided by the automaker shows the family portrait.

The 2021 GMC Terrain AT4 will go on sale this fall and will coincide with a nip and tuck for the compact SUV. We’ll have to wait a bit more for full details about the model, but judging by these images, the headlights and grille have been updated. The AT4 variant gets its own set of wheels and a black chrome grille, along with black wheel arches and the compulsory badging. There should be some nice upgrades inside the cabin considering AT4 models usually come with a rich equipment list. For now, GMC is only saying the Terrain AT4 has a “rugged exterior, confident capability and advanced technology.”

It’s not known at this point whether GMC has made any changes underneath the hood compared to the 2020 Terrain. As a refresher, the SUV can be had with either a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine producing 170 horsepower or a larger 2.0-liter rated at 252 hp. Both engines are hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission sending 203 pound-feet (275 Newton-meters) of torque to the wheels in the case of the 1.5 and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) for the 2.0.

We should have all the details about the revised SUV closer to its market launch this fall.