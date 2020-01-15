GMC now offers an AT4 version of every vehicle in its lineup, except for the archaic Savana.
In March 2018, GMC promised it would come out with an AT4 version for each and every vehicle in its lineup, with the exception of the older-than-dirt Savana. It all started with the Sierra AT4 that year before the Acadia AT4 was introduced in the first half of 2019. Then the Sierra HD AT4 came along, and on Monday, the Canyon AT4 was officially revealed.
At the reveal of the 2021 Yukon in Colorado last evening, GMC introduced not only the regular model and the larger Yukon XL, but also the XT4 model. In addition, the Terrain AT4 made an unexpected appearance to nicely round off the company’s “AT4” family consisting of six members. An official image provided by the automaker shows the family portrait.
Gallery: 2021 GMC Terrain AT4
The 2021 GMC Terrain AT4 will go on sale this fall and will coincide with a nip and tuck for the compact SUV. We’ll have to wait a bit more for full details about the model, but judging by these images, the headlights and grille have been updated. The AT4 variant gets its own set of wheels and a black chrome grille, along with black wheel arches and the compulsory badging. There should be some nice upgrades inside the cabin considering AT4 models usually come with a rich equipment list. For now, GMC is only saying the Terrain AT4 has a “rugged exterior, confident capability and advanced technology.”
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
It’s not known at this point whether GMC has made any changes underneath the hood compared to the 2020 Terrain. As a refresher, the SUV can be had with either a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine producing 170 horsepower or a larger 2.0-liter rated at 252 hp. Both engines are hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission sending 203 pound-feet (275 Newton-meters) of torque to the wheels in the case of the 1.5 and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) for the 2.0.
We should have all the details about the revised SUV closer to its market launch this fall.
GMC Debuts Full AT4 Premium Off-Road Lineup with 2021 Terrain Preview
Premium off-road sub-brand builds on success with three reveals in one week
VAIL, Colo. — GMC is completing its pioneering move into the premium off-road space by making AT4 available across its entire retail lineup in 2020. With the addition of the first-ever 2021 Terrain AT4, Canyon AT4 and 2021 Yukon AT4, GMC is poised to double its AT4 offerings and strengthen its market position as the only premium truck and SUV lineup that’s made to be used both on- and off-road.
Introduced on the 2019 Sierra, AT4 was created as a unique persona that offers credible capability while still providing premium everyday comforts. AT4 variants distinctively combine off-road capability, innovative technology and bold design, along with GMC’s premium refinement to practically complement an authentic outdoor lifestyle. Core AT4 design includes premium rugged exterior details, featuring black chrome grille, fog light surrounds and rear appliques, as well as unique authentic aluminum interior decor and premium fabric colors.
The response has been clear that AT4 is a winner with customers; Sierra sales were up 14% year-over-year in 2019, and AT4 played a huge role in that growth. Based on initial Sierra AT4 buyer data, they are adventurous, affluent, highly active and younger than the average light-duty full-size pickup truck buyer. They are attracted to GMC’s premium features with a more aggressive, athletic design that provides the ability to go off-road with authentic capability.
“AT4 continues GMC’s bold entrance into the premium, off-road and adventure- oriented truck and SUV space,” said Phil Brook, vice president of GMC Marketing. “For each of the AT4 variants, we listened to our customers and made sure the vehicles met their active lifestyle needs.”
AT4 models are engineered to add an extra level of capability and technology tailored to customers’ wants and needs. That vision is consistent across all AT4 models and the level of capability matches the needs of customers in each segment. Professional Grade engineering highlights of the AT4 lineup include:
- Sierra AT4 offers a 2-inch factory lift, skid plates, Rancho® monotube shocks, a standard MultiPro Tailgate, available Carbon Fiber Bed and available Mud-Terrain tires.
- Sierra HD AT4 features an off-road suspension, skid plates, Rancho shocks®, a standard MultiPro Tailgate and up to 15 innovative camera views* that helps benefit not just trailering, but visibility over rough terrain and in tight corners.
- Acadia AT4 features an Advanced Twin-Clutch AWD System for increased capability on mixed surfaces, All-Terrain tires and Traction Select with Off-Road Mode.
- Canyon AT4 comes standard with off-road tuned suspension, an automatic locking rear differential and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac® tires. (available Spring 2020)
- Yukon AT4 offers air suspension with 4 inches of adjustability, an electronic limited-slip differential and a 15-inch head-up display. (available Summer 2020)
- Terrain AT4 will feature a rugged exterior, confident capability and advanced technology. (available Fall 2020)