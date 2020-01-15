It’s been a long road for Genesis and its new GV80, and that's from an outside perspective in the realm of automotive media. Just imagine how it’s been for Genesis executives, watching an SUV-crazy world while the still-young luxury brand makes do with just a trio of sedans. There will be no more getting by for Genesis, however, as the GV80 is finally revealed as the brands first and only – for now, anyway – sport utility vehicle.

The debut is literally taking place as this article publishes, so stay tuned for updates. What we can tell you right now is that the GV80 will be available as both a two- and three-row SUV, and it offers bold styling on the outside with luxurious touches within. Under the hood is a choice of engines, starting with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder developing 304 horsepower (227 kilowatts).

That’s not a bad base-model engine by any means, but the upgrade is a 3.5-liter six-cylinder that packs 380 hp (283 kW) and a claimed 0-60 sprint of 5.7 seconds. Buyers in South Korea will also have a 3.0-liter turbodiesel at their disposal, generating 278 hp (207 kW) 434 pound-feet (588 Newton-meters) of torque.

The GV80 will initially be offered in South Korea, with the rest of the world getting the SUV later. Unlike most modern new-vehicle debuts, there won’t be a long wait for it to arrive in dealerships. Sales are slated to begin later this month in the Korean market with the diesel engine. Other markets will see the GV80 arrive later in the year.