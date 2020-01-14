So yeah, this is an older Dodge Caravan that’s been turned into a dump truck. There’s really not much more to say about this, but you know we can’t just leave it at that. Actually, this weird mini-work truck is rather interesting, and not just because it trades seats for a dump bed. From an engineering standpoint, it’s one of those things that really should exist, and yet, here it is. In fact, it’s for sale in West Michigan and you can buy it through Facebook Marketplace.

Save Thousands On A New Dodge Grand Caravan MSRP $ 28,535 MSRP $ 28,535 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Full disclosure – we aren’t engineering experts. Nor are we aware of any official Dodge Caravan chassis-cab ever offered from the automaker. Among other things, that would require the Caravan to actually have a chassis, and by that, we mean a full-frame underneath. The Caravan was always a unibody vehicle, so simply lopping off the roof would pretty much turn this machine into a wet noodle. Adding a dump bed on top of that? Now we're talking about a completely different level of sketchy, but as the images of this 2003 Caravan clearly show, there’s a massive frame behind the front seats where you’d normally find a floor. Clearly this isn’t a normal Caravan.

Gallery: Dodge Caravan Dump Truck

5 Photos

So, there’s a frame to support the bed, but is carrying a bunch of weight on the back of something that’s front-wheel-drive a good idea? In theory that seems like a recipe for disaster, but we tossed theory out the window a half-hour ago. As far as we can tell, there’s not one ounce of Caravan DNA to be found beyond the front seats, and that includes all the suspension components at the back. Admittedly we know nothing about this build, and the Facebook marketplace description doesn’t offer details beyond the orange paint and automatic transmission. For all we know, this could be the front half of a Caravan bolted to a pickup chassis. Seems like a lot of work to just have a minivan dump truck.

The ad does say this Caravan shows 210,385 miles on the odometer, and that it runs and drives fine. Clearly it’s survived its days relatively unscathed, and apparently, it’s done quite well at being a dump truck. We’ll give up trying to explain it and just say it’s one of the crazier work vehicles we’ve seen in a long time.