The world was caught by surprise when Fisker finally pulled back the curtain on its long-awaited electric SUV. The Ocean debuted just ahead of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in early January, and though we had a good look at the new model, there wasn’t much in the way of details. Now, the company has a follow-up release with a bit more information on what makes the Ocean tick.

At 182.7 inches long, we know it’s roughly the same size as the Chevrolet Equinox which puts the Ocean firmly in the compact category. Two rows of seats allow for 20 cubic feet of cargo space at the back, which expands to 45 cubic feet once the rear seats are folded. Moving forward, driver and front-seat passenger have access to a massive 16-inch center touch screen, with the driver benefitting from a 9.8-inch cluster screen. An integrated heads-up display is also available for the driver to monitor various vehicle parameters. All occupants ride in an interior created with recycled and sustainable materials that are also vegan-friendly. Eco-sustainability is something Fisker takes very seriously with its new SUV.

Gallery: 2021 Fisker Ocean

49 Photos

Outside, the Ocean makes use of a full-length solar roof that Fisker says can offer 1,000 sun-charged miles of driving over the course of a year. It rides on standard-issue 20-inch wheels with 22-inchers optional, and all Oceans save for the base model will have four-wheel drive. A stunning 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds was mentioned previously, and Fisker says an ultra-high-performance model will be available but details won't be available until next year. Performance for the standard model still isn’t announced either, but we are told it will have a total power output over 300 horsepower (225 kilowatts). That should be enough to be lively, but entry-level Oceans won't be blitzing to 60 mph in under 3 seconds.

Speaking of power, details of electric motors still aren’t available, but we are told it will utilize an 80 kWh battery that can supply a range of up to 300 miles. It will utilize Electrify America’s charging infrastructure and can recoup 200 miles of range in 30 minutes.

Perhaps the main attention-getter is the Ocean’s entry-level price of $37,499. The company also offers a lease deal of $379 per month with $2,999 down, and for a $250 reservation fee, interested customers can get in line for an Ocean right now. There will be a significant wait before delivery, however. Production isn’t slated to begin until 2021, with the first deliveries expected in 2022.