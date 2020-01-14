Hide press release Show press release

FORD OFFERING NEW INTEGRATED WINCH FOR 2020 F-SERIES SUPER DUTY TREMOR GAS AND DIESEL TRUCKS

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 – When the trail is blocked and there is nowhere else to go, for the first time ever on an F-Series Super Duty, the new 2020 model with Tremor Off-Road Package can help clear the way with an available integrated electric winch.

The new Ford Performance Parts winch by Warn comes with 12,000 pounds of winching power and will be available as a factory-orderable option or dealer-installed after-sale accessory for both gas and diesel-powered Super Duty Tremor pickups.

“We developed this unique winch in cooperation with Warn specifically to meet Built Ford Tough truck standards for our new F-Series Super Duty,” said Ron Meredith, Ford truck vehicle personalization planning manager. “Having a winch specially designed to our Built Ford Tough standards gives our hard-working Super Duty customers yet another tool to extend this truck’s capabilities whether at work or on the trail.”

Developed with both crash safety and capability top of mind, the fully integrated winch is mounted behind the steel bumper, providing optimized airflow and clearance regardless of engine choice. Customers who select the winch can rely on high-tensile strength, abrasion-resistant synthetic cable to drag almost any rig out of the muck or over an obstacle, or to move trail-clogging barricades like fallen trees. It includes the only wireless remote control in its class along with a provision for wired remote control.

The Ford Performance Parts winch by Warn will be available starting in mid-2020 for $3,000 MSRP.

The 2020 Super Duty with available Tremor Off-Road Package has maximum towing of 15,000 pounds for conventional trailers and up to 21,900 pounds for gooseneck trailers with the available diesel. It also has up to 4,210 pounds maximum payload capacity with the all-new available 7.3-liter gas engine – providing all of the towing and payload capability customers expect of their Built Ford Tough F-Series Super Duty.

Both workhorse and adventure machine, the Tremor Off-Road Package is available for XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks with available all-new 7.3-liter gas V8 or third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke® diesel V8.

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty is proudly built at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. Trucks are on their way to dealers now.