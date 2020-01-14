The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, a stylish, coupe-like take on the prim-and-proper Atlas SUV, will begin arriving at U.S. dealerships sometime before the end of March. The news comes as VW also announces pricing for the new SUV variant. When it arrives, the entry-level Atlas Cross Sport S will start at $31,565, which includes the $1,020 destination charge. Volkswagen will offer the Atlas Cross Sport in eight trims, though not all will be available at the same time.

Customers can get the Atlas Cross Sport with one of two engine choices – a 235-horsepower (175-kilowatt) 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a 276-hp (205-kW) V6. Both pair with the same eight-speed automatic gearbox that powers the front wheels. The 2.0-liter mill is available across most of the Atlas Cross Sport lineup while VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system is also available.

Here are the trims, powertrains, and pricing information for the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport:

I4, FWD V6, FWD I4, AWD V6, AWD S $31,565 N/A $33,465 N/A SE $34,965 N/A $36,865 N/A SE w/ Tech $36,965 $38,365 $38,865 $40,265 SE w/ Tech R-Line $38,365 $39,765 $40,265 $41,655 SEL $40,565 $42,365 $42,465 $44,265 SEL R-Line $42,265 $44,065 $44,165 $45,965 SEL Premium N/A N/A $47,315 $49,115 SEL Premium R-Line N/A N/A $49,015 $50,815

While the Atlas Cross Sport will begin arriving at dealerships before the end of March, the R-Line trims will arrive at a later date. Also, the four-cylinder versions of the SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line will have limited availability.

VW will offer two optional packages for the Atlas Cross Sport – the V6 Towing Package and Panoramic Sunroof Package. The towing pack is available on the SE with Technology V6 and SE with Technology R-Line V6 trims. It’s $550 and adds a factory trailer hitch and a more powerful alternator. The sunroof pack is available for the SE with Technology and SE with Technology R-Line trims. It adds a panoramic sunroof with an electric tilt-and-slide function. It costs $1,200.

The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport gives the German automaker yet another crossover to offer consumers. It’s a bit more stylish than the standard Atlas, compromising space for looks, but it still seats seven and offers plenty of technology and performance. It should begin arriving at dealerships soon.