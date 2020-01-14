It will arrive with a 50:50 front-rear weight balance.
Toyota will expand its Supra lineup in Europe later this year with the introduction of the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. It’ll join the 3.0-liter Supra already on sale. Toyota is open about the fact the less-powerful Supra will bring the car to a “wider customer base” as it should be cheaper. However, less powerful doesn’t mean it’s any less fun to drive. The smaller mill has its advantages.
The new, less-powerful Supra should bring the price down so more people can afford to purchase the new sports car. When Toyota introduced the Supra in Europe last year, it limited production to just 900 examples. While Toyota will limit production of the fuji Speedway edition Supra to only 200 units, it doesn’t appear the regular 2.0-liter Supra will have similar production restrictions. Expect pricing information closer to the model’s on-sale date scheduled for this March.
Toyota announces first extension of the GR Supra sports car range with new 2.0-litre turbo engine
Offered in addition to the established 3.0-litre, straight-six turbo unit, this new powerplant will deliver dynamic benefits as well as bringing GR Supra to a wider customer base.
The GR Supra, the first global model to be developed by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, is a pure-bred sports car, with a front engine/rear-wheel drive configuration, compact, two-seater design and dimensions that achieve the “golden ratio” for optimum handling. The new 2.0-litre engine widens its market appeal and, being lighter and more compact than the 3.0-litre unit, improves the car’s inertia characteristics and chassis balance for even sharper handling.
Production of the new 2.0-litre GR Supra is due to commence shortly, ahead of its global sales launch in March.
New 2.0-litre turbo engine
The new 2.0-litre engine is an in-line, four-cylinder unit fitted with a single twin-scroll turbocharger and coupled to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. It delivers genuine sports car performance and a rewarding experience for the driver: maximum power is 258 DIN hp/190 kW and peak torque output is a muscular 400 Nm, enabling acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds and a maximum (governed) speed of 250 km/h.
Exhaust CO2 emissions are 135 to 144 g/km (NEDC correlated figures), 156 to 172 g/km (WLTP data).
Dynamic benefits
The smaller size and reduced weight of the new engine bring specific dynamic benefits to the GR Supra. Where the entry-level model is concerned, the car tips the scales 100 kg lighter than its 3.0-litre counterpart. And because the engine is more compact, it is positioned closer to the centre of the vehicle, helping secure an ideal 50:50 front-rear weight balance.
This contributes to the car’s responsiveness, agility and confidence-inspiring handling.
“To achieve agile steering and stable cornering, we worked very hard to reduce the new car’s weight, while aiming for a 50:50 weight balance,” said GR Supra Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada. “This presented us with huge challenges, but we did not want to compromise on our targets.”
Notably, the new 2.0-litre GR Supra achieves the same “golden ratio” for optimum handling performance, a quality defined by the ratio between the car’s wheelbase and track dimensions. For all GR Supra models, this ratio is 1.55, within the ideal range.
Equipment features and option packs
At entry level, the new 2.0-litre GR Supra will be offered in Live specification, with standard features including 18-inch alloy wheels, a four-speaker audio system with 8.8-inch display and sports seats upholstered in black Alcantara.
Toyota Supra Safety will also be provided, equipping the car with a Pre-Crash Safety with Braking Function, Pedestrian and Cyclist detection with Braking Function, Lane Keep Assist [LKA] with Active Steering, Road Sign Assist and an Intelligent Speed Assist.
Customers can build on this specification to suit their preferences for style, performance and connectivity with a series option packs.
The Connect pack adds a navigation system and connectivity for links to useful on-line services, while the Sport pack introduces an active differential, adaptive variable suspension and sports-quality brakes to increase the car’s performance driving potential.
The Premium pack provides high-quality comfort and convenience features, including a 12-speaker JBL premium sound system, head-up display, wireless smartphone charger, black leather upholstery and power seat adjustment with memory setting. It also takes in the elements of the Connect pack, plus additional storage and lighting features.
Fuji Speedway limited edition
At launch the new 2.0-litre GR Supra will be offered in an exclusive, limited edition Fuji Speedway version. This stands out with a unique white metallic paint finish for the bodywork with contrasting 19-inch matt back alloy wheels and red door mirror housings. In the cabin there are carbon fibre dashboard trim inserts and striking red and black Alcantara upholstery. The colour choices evoke those of the official TOYOTA GAZOO Racing livery.
Where equipment specifications are concerned, the Fuji Speedway also comes with all the features of the Connect and Sport packs (detailed above). This Fuji Speedway edition is built for the launch of the 2 litre with production strictly limited to just 200 examples in Europe.
GR Supra sales performance
The launch of the Toyota GR Supra, marking the return of its legendary sports car name to the range in an all-new fifth generation model, was one of the most keenly anticipated and successful new model introductions of 2019.
Following the production car’s world debut in Detroit, advance reservations were accepted from March ahead of the first cars being delivered to customers from May. Response from European customers was exceptional, with 1,150 cars sold by the end of the year, with the great majority – 95% – being the higher-specification version.
Golden Steering Wheel
The Toyota GR Supra collected numerous awards during its debut year, including a Goldenes Lenkrad – Golden Steering Wheel – one of Europe’s most prestigious motoring honours, presented by Bild am Sonntag, Germany’s most popular Sunday newspaper, and the leading car magazine, Auto Bild.
It received the award as the year’s best new sports car, repeating the feat of the second generation Supra which was a Gold Steering Wheel winner in 1982. In taking top spot in 2019, it outperformed both the new Porsche 911 and BMW 8 Series in the judges’ final assessment.