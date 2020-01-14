Toyota will expand its Supra lineup in Europe later this year with the introduction of the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. It’ll join the 3.0-liter Supra already on sale. Toyota is open about the fact the less-powerful Supra will bring the car to a “wider customer base” as it should be cheaper. However, less powerful doesn’t mean it’s any less fun to drive. The smaller mill has its advantages.

Powering the Supra is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine that pairs with a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. The mill produces 254 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s not as powerful as the 3.0-liter inline-six that’s available – 340 hp (254 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) – though the 2.0-liter Supra can sprint from 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 5.2 seconds with an electronically governed top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).

What the engine lacks in power it makes up for in handling. The smaller engine cuts 220 pounds (100 kilograms) from the car’s overall weight compared to the heavier 3.0-liter Supra. The smaller mill means it’s positioned closer to the center of the vehicle, which helps the 2.0-liter Supra achieve a 50:50 front-rear weight balance.

The entry-level Supra, with the Live specification, comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a four-speaker audio system with an 8.8-inch display, and black Alcantara sports seats. Standard safety equipment includes pedestrian and cyclist detection with braking function, lane-keep assist with active steering, intelligent speed assist, and road sign assist.

There are three optional packages also available – Connect, Sport, and Premium. The Connect Package adds navigation and connectivity links for an assortment of services. The Sport pack adds performance-oriented bits such as upgraded “sports-quality” brakes, an adaptive variable suspension, and an active differential.

The Premium Package upgrades the stereo to a 12-speaker JBL premium sound system while also adding a head-up display, a wireless smartphone charger, power seat adjustment with memory settings, and black leather seats. It also includes the Connect Package while adding new lighting features and additional storage.

Also available will be the limited Fuji Speedway edition. This unique offering will feature white metallic paint, matte-black 19-inch alloy wheels, and red door mirror housings. Inside, the dash features carbon-fiber trim inserts and red and black Alcantara upholstery. The Fuji Speedway edition will also come with the optional Connect and Sport packages as standard.

The new, less-powerful Supra should bring the price down so more people can afford to purchase the new sports car. When Toyota introduced the Supra in Europe last year, it limited production to just 900 examples. While Toyota will limit production of the fuji Speedway edition Supra to only 200 units, it doesn’t appear the regular 2.0-liter Supra will have similar production restrictions. Expect pricing information closer to the model’s on-sale date scheduled for this March.