Unnamed insiders tell The Fast Lane Car that the much-anticipated Ford Bronco gets its public debut at Detroit's North American International Auto Show that runs from June 7 to 20. The Blue Oval officially says that the SUV's unveiling is in the spring, and this actually fits with TFL's rumor because the season ends on June 20.

Ford already releasing official teasers for the Bronco make us think that the debut for the press could be before the Detroit Auto Show, but it's not clear exactly when this unveiling could happen. Glimpses of the model so far only show modified Ranger pickups testing. This is because the two vehicles share the same underpinnings.

The Bronco R off-road racer provides the best idea yet of what the production model looks like. Expect a boxy shape that evokes the original SUV. Leaked images of the headlights also indicate the model has retro-modern styling.

At launch, the Bronco would likely come with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a 10-speed automatic. A hybrid option might come later. A performance-focused model, possibly wearing the Raptor moniker, should arrive eventually, too.

Even the basic Bronco should be lots of fun, though. Like the Jeep Wrangler, owners would be able to remove the doors and possibly even the whole roof or at least take out panels in the top. Ford's promo video indicates the engineers are making sure that the SUV performs very well off-road.

Look for the Bronco to be available in showrooms before the end of the year. Expect prices to start in the low-to-mid $30,000 range, but plenty of accessories would be available to take that price significantly higher.