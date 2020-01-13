Hang onto your horsepower hats, all you SUV-crazy Motor1.com readers in America. Audi already impressed us by sending the evil-and-awesome RS6 Avant station wagon our way. As much as we want that car to take over the highways from sea-to-shining-sea, we know (as does Audi) that American buyers want SUVs. As such, the high-performance SQ7 and SQ8 are now on the docket for the U.S. market. And they will be a bit more powerful than their Euro-spec siblings. Actually, they’ll be a lot more powerful.

That’s because U.S.-bound models won’t offer a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo TDI V8. Instead, the diesel mill is swapped with a gasoline-burning 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that generates 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) for blasting down open American highways. By comparison, TDI models pack 429 hp (320 kW) which certainly isn’t diminutive by any means, and the diesel does enjoy a significant torque advantage. Still, Audi says the power difference is enough to send both the SQ7 and SQ8 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds – a full half-second quicker than what you’ll get from the same models in Europe. Top speed is still electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h).

Otherwise, the U.S.-bound SQ7 and SQ8 are pretty much the same hi-po SUVs you’ll find across the pond. That includes the trick all-wheel-steering system for better maneuverability at low speeds and increased stability at higher velocities. A range of driving modes should allow the SQ twins to function well both on-road and off, and they carry the same technologies as well as the visual updates inside and out. Shifting is handled by an eight-speed Tiptronic and naturally, all-wheel-drive is standard.

Audi hasn’t announced pricing for the U.S. bound models, but being large luxury-performance SUVs, they will be pricey. The Euro-spec SQ7 starts at €94,900, while the standard Q7 in the U.S. starts at $53,550. Specific pricing for the SQ7 and SQ8 will be revealed closer to the on-sale date, which Audi says is coming late in the spring of 2020.