The Durango has a mild-hybrid powertrain coming, too.

Beyond the introduction of new trim levels, special editions, and options packages, the Dodge Durango hasn't had a major refresh since the 2014 model year. New spy shots suggest that the crossover might soon get another round of updates.

Dodge conceals the front end of this Durango. It looks like the bumper shape in the same, and this one appears to have the smaller inlet on the top like on the existing R/T and SRT. The grille seems to have a slightly boxier shape. The covering completely hides the lower fascia, but the foglights seem to be higher than on the current model. The dual headlight lamps are different, too.

The engineers don't hide anything else on this vehicle. The 4 emblem on the rear designates that this example has all-wheel drive.

The agreement between the United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles indicates that a mild-hybrid version of the Durango is on the way. This is very likely the same eTorque system from the Ram 1500 that's available with the 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8. It's possible that the Dodge crossover could get both of these powertrains.

The Jefferson Assembly Plant that builds the Durango gets a $3 billion investment as part of FCA's union agreement. The money goes toward employing 1,100 more people there. The factory will also build the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee.

