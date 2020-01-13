Hide press release Show press release

Black Rhino Aftermarket Truck Wheels introduces the Havasu

The Black Rhino Havasu is an adaptable twelve-spoke off road inspired wheel design that is unforgivingly over-engineered for your heavy duty conversion van and recreational vehicle (RV) build. Recognized as the trusted choice for extended cross-country camper van adventures that often veer off into unpredictable environments.

BREA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Black Rhino Havasu is a versatile twelve-spoke off road inspired wheel design that is unforgivingly over-engineered for your heavy duty conversion van and recreational vehicle (RV) build. Recognized as the trusted choice for extended cross-country camper van adventures that often veer off into unpredictable terrains. https://www.blackrhinowheels.com/

The Black Rhino Havasu gracefully threads the needle between on and off-the-grid camper van touring with its tough, yet precision stamped look. Striking bold details start with the beveled spoke windows and built-in edge ring, whereas the defined bolt-on center cap sparks just enough sophistication on this minimal monoblock wheel that makes the Black Rhino Havasu a solid match for your conversion van of choice - whether it's a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Dodge Promaster or a Ford Transit.

True to fashion, the Black Rhino Havasu pairs well with business or pleasure. The industrial construction of the 12-spoke, flat profiled off road wheels features tough construction elements such as angled spoke edges and window corners that attribute to the industry leading wheel load rating of 3,300 lbs/wheel - a rock-solid wheel function that maximizes your sprinter van's uptime and keeps you rolling right along no matter the challenge.

Constructed of high-strength refined hardened alloy, the Black Rhino Havasu is exclusively available in Matte Black in a range of 5 and 6-lug configurations, with specialized wheel fitments specifically designed for seriously accessorised camper vans and van conversions.

Discover all of Black Rhino's sprinter van wheels, transit van wheels and camper van wheels, by visiting the simple to use online Fitment Guide on our website to see all possible van conversion wheels based on year, make and camper van model. The Fitment Guide will also introduce visitors to all other important technical details that are significant, such as offset (positive, neutral or negative), load carrying ratings and live factory warehouse inventory levels.

The Black Rhino Truck Wheels Configurator tool goes a step further and allows van conversion enthusiasts to visualize all compatible Black Rhino camper van rims on a realistic render based on year, make, model and even color for most transit vans and conversion vans.

The company's website http://www.blackrhinowheels.com includes helpful dealer locator tools, by zip code in the United States and internationally. The website also features dealer support tools, including online access to the live inventory in Black Rhino's new 155,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Brea California. For dealers, all Black Rhino conversion van rims can be ordered on the website and orders received by 4pm ET are shipped the same day.

Black Rhino, an off road rims manufacturer with a South African heritage, donates a portion of all Black Rhino transit van rims, sprinter van rims and van conversion wheels' sales to combat the complex Rhino poaching crisis in South Africa. That means the impact of your purchase and passion goes beyond camper van rims themselves - it enables the conservation efforts that help protect the native Black Rhino from extinction.