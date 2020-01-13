Mercedes has ramped up introductions for its new and refreshed vehicles over the last few years, with few signs of slowing down. It seems like every week there are new Mercedes spy photos bookended by new models, upgraded powertrains, and more. The next slew of new and refreshed models from Mercedes will begin shedding their camouflaged this year with eyes on three core Mercedes models – the C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class. All three will see new, updated models debut over the next 18 months or so, and a trio of new videos show development is still in full swing.

While all three are thrilling, the pinnacle of Mercedes luxury, the S-Class, has to be the one we’re most excited for – until the refreshed AMG C63 arrives, of course. The next S-Class should feature an evolutionary design, keeping many of the current car’s overarching design elements. The S-Class should feature electronically operated pop-out door handles and a completely new interior packed with the latest Mercedes infotainment system, safety technologies, and cutting-edge luxury features.

The E-Class’ redesign is much more modest. Mercedes is giving the model a mid-cycle refresh for the 2020 model year, which means it’ll receive tweaked front and rear fascias, more power than its predecessor, and other small updates. The interior should continue unchanged from the current model, though there could be some software updates to the infotainment system.

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz C-Class MSRP $ 42,395 MSRP $ 42,395 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Mercedes is taking the all-new route with the next-generation C-Class set to debut for the 2021 model year. Not only will one of Mercedes’ most crucial sedans get a completely new look, but the interior should also receive a substantial overhaul with two huge screens dominating. The C-Class will also receive electrified powertrains – including hybrid and plug-in hybrids.

Mercedes’ rollout of its new and refreshed sedans should go like this – E-Class, C-Class, S-Class. The E-Class could debut as soon as March at the Geneva Motor Show, followed by the C-Class and S-Class later in the year, though the S-Class debut could get pushed to early 2021. Either way, once the regular C-, E-, and S-Class models debut, then we can set our sights on the AMG models as the cycle of spy photos resets.