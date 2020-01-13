The Buick Regal (Avenir trim pictured above) leaves the brand's lineup in the United States for the 2020 model year because people allegedly want crossovers more than sedans, but the company reportedly has one last package coming to the four-door. The ST Appearance Package is on the way to give the vehicle a somewhat more aggressive appearance, according to GM Authority.

The package gives the Regal a black grille, a subtle trunk lid spoiler, ST badges, and 18-inch wheels with a gloss black finish. GM Authority reports the the the option is exclusively for the mid-level Essence trim of the sedan.

There are no powertrain changes, so buyers get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and either 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) with front-wheel drive or 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) with the all-wheel-drive powertrain. Front-drive models get a nine-speed automatic, and AWD cars get an eight-speed auto.

There's no info at this time about when the ST Appearance Package would be available or how much it would cost. Motor1.com has reached out to Buick for more info.

With the retirement of the Regal and its TourX wagon sibling, the Buick brand will become a crossover-only brand in the United States. The reason is that traditional car sales are now only about 10 percent of the marque's business in America, so there's no reason to stay in the segment.

Regal deliveries totaled just 10,363 units in 2019, which was down 26.6 percent from 14,118 cars in 2018. In contrast, Buick moved 102,402 examples of the Encore compact crossover – an increase of 10 percent over 93,073 of them in 2018.