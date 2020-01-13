The livestream has started!
Even though the Detroit Auto Show has been pushed back to June, it doesn’t mean the North American Car Of The Year awards have been rescheduled. In a short while, we’ll get to find out which of the nine finalists competing in three categories will take the win. As a reminder, here are all the cars and trucks doing battle in the 2020 NACTOY awards:
Car of the Year – Chevy Corvette Stingray, Toyota Supra, and Hyundai Sonata
Truck of the Year – Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, Ram Heavy Duty
Utility of the Year – Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Lincoln Aviator