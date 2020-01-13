Even though the Detroit Auto Show has been pushed back to June, it doesn’t mean the North American Car Of The Year awards have been rescheduled. In a short while, we’ll get to find out which of the nine finalists competing in three categories will take the win. As a reminder, here are all the cars and trucks doing battle in the 2020 NACTOY awards:

Car of the Year – Chevy Corvette Stingray, Toyota Supra, and Hyundai Sonata

Truck of the Year – Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, Ram Heavy Duty

Utility of the Year – Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Lincoln Aviator