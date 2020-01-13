Bugatti was the first to enter the 300-mph club with the Chiron Super Sport 300+ revealed last September. Although the production car is limited to 273 mph (440 km/h), Top Gear reports a customer can ask Bugatti to remove the limiter. Not only that, but an owner can even head to the Volkswagen Group’s Ehra-Lessien and try to replicate Andy Wallace’s 304.77-mph run at the very same test track.

Along with Hennessey’s Venom F5 and SSC North America’s Tuatara, Koenigsegg also wants to break the 300-mph barrier with its Jesko. When the Agera RS replacement was revealed nearly a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show, the Swedish hypercar marque briefly mentioned a Jesko 300 version able to hit 300 mph (482.8 km/h).

As a matter of fact, Koenigsegg is confident the Jesko will exceed that impressive mark to dethrone its own car in the speed race – the 277.87-mph Agera RS. As a side note, the Chiron Super Sport 300 was not crowned the world’s fastest production car since it didn’t do the top speed run in both directions.

A new report published by The Supercar Blog suggests the Jesko will be much faster as Koenigsegg is allegedly working on a version that will take down the next major speed barrier – 500 km/h (310.6 mph). It’s not known whether we’re dealing with the same Jesko 300 or an even hotter version, although our money is on the former scenario.

Either way, Koenigsegg is apparently going to introduce a Mission 500 concept at the Geneva Motor Show in March to preview a production hypercar able to reach the mind-boggling velocity of 500 km/h. The report doesn’t specifically say the concept will be based on the Jesko, but that would make the most sense since it’s the company’s newest car.

The 89th edition of the annual Swiss car show is scheduled to start March 3 with the first press day.