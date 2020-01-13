The rugged AT4 comes to replace the All Terrain.
It was back in August 2019 when GMC provided a first taste of its 2021 Canyon AT4 and now the rugged truck is ready for primetime. Serving as a replacement for the All Terrain version, the off-road-oriented vehicle can be visually distinguished thanks to its numerous dark chrome accents, red recovery hooks, and an enlarged front grille. Inside, you can tell it’s the beefier version by the “AT4” logo embroidered in the headrests of the seats that come with Kalahari stitching only this version of the Canyon gets.
But customers won’t be paying their hard-earned money for these cosmetic tweaks as more desirable are the truck’s off-road chops. Equipped with 17-inch wheels matched with 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, it benefits from a four-wheel-drive system and a rear automatic Eaton locking differential. The 2021 Canyon AT4 also comes with an off-road-tuned suspension incorporating a hill descent assistance system. For extra protection when traveling over rough terrain, GMC installs a skid plate for the transfer case to reduce the risks of damaging the crucial component.
The midsize pickup is motivated by a 3.6-liter V6 naturally aspirated engine rated at 308 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 275 pound-feet (373 Newton-meters) from 4,000 rpm of torque delivered to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Should you want more torque, there’s also a Duramax 2.8-liter turbodiesel mill pushing out 181 hp at 3,400 rpm and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) from 2,000 rpm via a six-speed auto.
Pricing details have not been disclosed, but the outgoing 2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain starts at $36,600.
Debuting today alongside the first-ever Canyon AT4 is a refreshed Canyon Denali, but GMC hasn’t released any images at the moment of writing. We do know the grille now has a “more sculpted and layered pattern” and there are goodies such as 20-inch exclusive wheels, chrome body accents, and five-inch assist steps. Inside, the fancy truck has an elegant ash wood trim combined with aluminum finishes and unique stitching. GMC will throw in a new-for-2021 Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere color theme to spice things up.
Much like the AT4, the Denali has the same naturally aspirated V6 and the four-cylinder Duramax.
2021 GMC Canyon Introduces AT4, Elevates Denali
Updated styling and first-ever AT4 position Canyon for continued success, while broadening appeal in premium midsize segment
VAIL, Colo. — The new 2021 GMC Canyon was revealed in the mountains of Colorado today, including a first-ever Canyon AT4 aimed squarely at premium midsize truck customers who purchase their trucks to venture off-road. The AT4 brings capability and appeal to the updated Canyon range.
“The new 2021 Canyon AT4 broadens the appeal to midsize truck customers who live an active lifestyle,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “Much like the Sierra AT4 has attracted new customers from outside GMC, the Canyon AT4 will attract outdoor enthusiasts looking for a premium midsize truck to GMC with the capability, technology and refinement they’ve come to expect.”
First-Ever Canyon AT4
The Canyon AT4 advances the brand’s commitment to offering premium off-road capable vehicles with impressive styling details. Bolder exterior design is defined by dark chrome finishes, with a new larger grille design and red recovery hooks. The interior features premium detailing, including unique Kalahari stitching and AT4 headrest embroidery which brings the Canyon interior design in-line with its stablemates.
Added off-road confidence comes from standard equipment, including:
- Greater capability from 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac® tires fitted to 17-inch aluminum wheels
- Off-road tuned suspension with Advanced Hill Descent Control System
- Four-wheel drive system with Eaton G80 Rear Automatic Locking Differential
- Transfer case skid plate providing additional protection when traveling off the beaten path
“This is a truck created with outdoor adventurers in mind,” said Aldred. “The Canyon AT4 is a perfect complement to the driver’s other passions and appreciation of the details, whether that’s a mountain bike, a snowboard or their truck.”
Refined Canyon Denali
GMC designers enhanced the iconic Denali grille with a more sculpted and layered pattern. Coupled with 5-inch chrome assist steps, signature chrome accents and Denali-exclusive 20-inch Diamond Cut aluminum wheels, the new Canyon Denali is modernized with a new look similar to the new Sierra and Sierra HD trucks.
“Denali represents GMC’s bold design philosophy and these changes further elevate the Canyon from the mainstream competition, while delivering a modern look for the customer,” said Holt Ware, director of GMC exterior design. “It features a more distinctive and sophisticated design that has become synonymous with Denali.”
Interior refinements include authentic open-pore ash wood trim, aluminum decor and unique stitching. A new Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere color theme further elevates the Denali interior and gives customers more options. Standard heated and ventilated front seats with a heated steering wheel increase driver comfort.
The new Canyon Denali and AT4 are powered by a best-in-class 308 horsepower (230 kW) 3.6L V6 engine. Additional power comes from an available 2.8L Diesel engine, offering 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.
The new 2021 GMC Canyon is built at GM’s Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville, Missouri.* The 2021 Canyon will be available later this year, with pricing announced closer to production.