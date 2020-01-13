It was back in August 2019 when GMC provided a first taste of its 2021 Canyon AT4 and now the rugged truck is ready for primetime. Serving as a replacement for the All Terrain version, the off-road-oriented vehicle can be visually distinguished thanks to its numerous dark chrome accents, red recovery hooks, and an enlarged front grille. Inside, you can tell it’s the beefier version by the “AT4” logo embroidered in the headrests of the seats that come with Kalahari stitching only this version of the Canyon gets.

But customers won’t be paying their hard-earned money for these cosmetic tweaks as more desirable are the truck’s off-road chops. Equipped with 17-inch wheels matched with 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, it benefits from a four-wheel-drive system and a rear automatic Eaton locking differential. The 2021 Canyon AT4 also comes with an off-road-tuned suspension incorporating a hill descent assistance system. For extra protection when traveling over rough terrain, GMC installs a skid plate for the transfer case to reduce the risks of damaging the crucial component.

The midsize pickup is motivated by a 3.6-liter V6 naturally aspirated engine rated at 308 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 275 pound-feet (373 Newton-meters) from 4,000 rpm of torque delivered to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Should you want more torque, there’s also a Duramax 2.8-liter turbodiesel mill pushing out 181 hp at 3,400 rpm and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) from 2,000 rpm via a six-speed auto.

Pricing details have not been disclosed, but the outgoing 2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain starts at $36,600.

Debuting today alongside the first-ever Canyon AT4 is a refreshed Canyon Denali, but GMC hasn’t released any images at the moment of writing. We do know the grille now has a “more sculpted and layered pattern” and there are goodies such as 20-inch exclusive wheels, chrome body accents, and five-inch assist steps. Inside, the fancy truck has an elegant ash wood trim combined with aluminum finishes and unique stitching. GMC will throw in a new-for-2021 Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere color theme to spice things up.

Much like the AT4, the Denali has the same naturally aspirated V6 and the four-cylinder Duramax.