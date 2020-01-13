One-Off Lexus LC500 Covertible To Be Auctioned Off For Charity

A superb car for a worthy cause.
To celebrate the launch of the new LC500 Convertible, Lexus is auctioning a one-off example with plans to donate the entirety of the proceeds to both the Boys and Girls Club of America, as well as the Bob Woodruff Association. This one of one LC500 Convertible offers a host of unique features making it a superb example to pursue on the auction block, which is set to take place at the Barrett Jackson auction on January 17, 2020.
When the LC500 coupe debuted in 2018 it stunned, thanks to its concept car styling and innovative drivetrains. LC customers can choose between a 5.0-liter 470 horsepower V8 in the LC500 or a 354 horsepower hybrid V6 in the LC500h. Regardless of engine choice, all LCs offer a luxury obsessed package.
Many thought the stunning Lexus LC couldn’t get any better looking until we saw the convertible version. New for the 2021 model year, the LC Convertible brings all of the LC Coupe’s exciting features but now adds the ability to remove the roof and enjoy the open road.
Lexus is auctioning off one of the first LC500 Convertibles with a VIN ending in a collector arousing 100001. This one-off LC500 Convertible also features Lexus’s striking Structural Blue paint that was engineered to be the deepest blue color paint on the market. Lexus achieves this striking paint scheme with the help of nanostructures that bend light to create one to the deepest paints on sale today.
In addition to the unique VIN Number and Structural Blue Paint, this LC500 features unique carbon fiber door sills that call out its unique 1 of 1 pedigree. The interior is trimmed in white semi-aniline leather which results in a more natural leather finish. To round out the auction, Lexus is also including the first set of Zero Halliburton luggage specially designed to fit in the LC Convertible’s trunk, a photo portfolio of the LC’s production run, and a set of driving lessons with racing legend Scott Pruett.
This comprehensive offering is the perfect way to give back to the community while purchasing a piece of Lexus history. This unique LC500 Convertible will surely turn heads across the globe and feel right at home on the exclusive greens of Pebble Beach, where Lexus will treat the winning bidder and their friends to a round of golf.
ONE-OF-A-KIND 2021 LEXUS LC 500 CONVERTIBLE TO BE AUCTIONED FOR CHARITY AT
BARRETT-JACKSON
• 100% of Hammer Price Donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America & Bob Woodruff Foundation • LC 500 Convertible VIN 100001 Based on Structural Blue Inspiration Series
• “LC Inspiration Series Launch Exclusive 1 of 1” Carbon-Fiber Scuff Plates, Other Unique Cues • Custom Aluminum Hardcase Zero Halliburton® Luggage Set Included and More
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (January 12, 2020) – They say good things comes to those who wait, but “they” clearly weren’t thinking about the new V8-powered Lexus LC 500 Convertible. Introduced at the Los Angeles International Auto Show, the 2021 LC Convertible will go on sale this summer, but those champing at the bit can place a bid on a one-of-a-kind LC Convertible as quickly as next week at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The auction will take place at approximately 4:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on January 17, 2020. Every cent of the hammer price will be split evenly between two very deserving charities – Boys & Girls Clubs of America® and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
ONE-OF-A-KIND CONVERTIBLE
All 2021 LC 500 Convertibles are powered by an impressive naturally-aspirated V8 engine that produces 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, but there are several things that make the LC 500 Convertible auction vehicle* truly one of a kind. For starters, collectors will gush over the fact that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) will feature the final six digits of 100001. Based on the Inspiration Series, it will feature the breathtaking Structural Blue exterior paint and elegant white semi-aniline leather interior, but this vehicle will include unique blue brake calipers that are tucked behind the exclusive 21- inch Liquid Graphite-colored forged alloy wheels with gloss black accents. Liquid Platinum color accents can be found on the headlamp garnishes, side intake garnish, side mirrors and taillamps. Inside each door, the auction vehicle will be fitted with carbon-fiber scuff plates with the note: “LC Inspiration Series Launch Exclusive 1 of 1.”
An impressive collection of additional collectables and experiences are included in the auction package as well. The winner will receive a framed sketch of the LC Convertible, a portfolio with production-line photos and a one-of-one certificate signed by vehicle chief engineers as well as general manager of the Motomachi plant where the vehicle is produced. The auction winner will also receive the very first luggage set from iconic travel brand Zero Halliburton’s new design series with custom Lexus cues – which, importantly, fits nicely into the LC Convertible’s trunk. The highest bidder will also receive a curated driving package that includes a Lexus Performance Driving Experience with brand ambassador Scott Pruett, a three-night hotel stay for two at Pebble Beach Resort, a round of golf for two at Pebble Beach Golf Course, and more.
RAISING MONEY FOR CHILDREN & VETERANS
Every cent raised from the auction of the LC 500 Convertible will be donated to two charities: Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Boys & Girls Clubs of America focuses on creating after-school programs for kids and teens across the nation, with the goal being "To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring,
responsible citizens." The Bob Woodruff Foundation finds, funds and shapes programs benefitting post- 9/11 impacted veterans, service members and their families long after their time in uniform.