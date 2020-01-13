To celebrate the launch of the new LC500 Convertible, Lexus is auctioning a one-off example with plans to donate the entirety of the proceeds to both the Boys and Girls Club of America, as well as the Bob Woodruff Association. This one of one LC500 Convertible offers a host of unique features making it a superb example to pursue on the auction block, which is set to take place at the Barrett Jackson auction on January 17, 2020.

When the LC500 coupe debuted in 2018 it stunned, thanks to its concept car styling and innovative drivetrains. LC customers can choose between a 5.0-liter 470 horsepower V8 in the LC500 or a 354 horsepower hybrid V6 in the LC500h. Regardless of engine choice, all LCs offer a luxury obsessed package.

Gallery: One-Off Lexus LC500 Covertible To Be Auctioned Off For Charity

Many thought the stunning Lexus LC couldn’t get any better looking until we saw the convertible version. New for the 2021 model year, the LC Convertible brings all of the LC Coupe’s exciting features but now adds the ability to remove the roof and enjoy the open road.

Lexus is auctioning off one of the first LC500 Convertibles with a VIN ending in a collector arousing 100001. This one-off LC500 Convertible also features Lexus’s striking Structural Blue paint that was engineered to be the deepest blue color paint on the market. Lexus achieves this striking paint scheme with the help of nanostructures that bend light to create one to the deepest paints on sale today.

In addition to the unique VIN Number and Structural Blue Paint, this LC500 features unique carbon fiber door sills that call out its unique 1 of 1 pedigree. The interior is trimmed in white semi-aniline leather which results in a more natural leather finish. To round out the auction, Lexus is also including the first set of Zero Halliburton luggage specially designed to fit in the LC Convertible’s trunk, a photo portfolio of the LC’s production run, and a set of driving lessons with racing legend Scott Pruett.

This comprehensive offering is the perfect way to give back to the community while purchasing a piece of Lexus history. This unique LC500 Convertible will surely turn heads across the globe and feel right at home on the exclusive greens of Pebble Beach, where Lexus will treat the winning bidder and their friends to a round of golf.