It seems that Chevrolet has either quietly launched a new package for their 2020 Camaro, or they accidentally uploaded the selection on the Canadian market configurator. Either way, you can check out the configurator using this link. Spotted by the guys over at Muscle Cars & Trucks, the new addition is called the Shock and Steel package, and it adds a few neat touches to a number of trims, but has no official price as of this writing (See dealer for pricing is what's noted on the site). Having been on sale since the middle of 2019, the newest Chevy Camaro sports a good amount of additions and a less controversial front fascia.

Gallery: Chevy Accidentally Reveals 2020 Camaro Shock and Steel Edition?

4 Photos

The Shock and Steel Special Edition is currently limited to just the 2LT, 3LT, and 2SS trim levels, in both convertible and coupe form. The most obvious changes thanks to this new package are the two colors – Shock and Satin Steel. Based on the exterior paint you choose, you'll get a center stripe that comes in the opposite package color; choose Shock and your center stripe will be Satin Steel, choose Satin Steel and your stripe will be Shock. Shared additions are a set of 20-inch blade design aluminum wheels, carbon flash painted mirrors, body color spoiler, yellow painted calipers, and a black fuel filler door with a carbon fiber insert. On the inside, you get premium carpet floor mats, carbon fiber instrument panel moulding, and a jet black leather interior. Choosing this package for the LT models also adds the RS package and Brembo front performance brakes.

No news yet on official pricing or if the actual package will be up on the US site soon. Also, it seems that the pictures we grabbed from the configurator still lack the actual striping and some painted elements that the package adds. However, you do get to see the nice wheels, painted calipers, and admire the nice Shock and Satin Steel paintjob.