Chevy Camaro Heritage Edition Is A JDM Affair

Camaro enthusiasts of Japan rejoice, Chevy just announced plans to introduce the updated 2020 Camaro frontend redesign to the Japanese market. In addition to the new face, Chevy also announced a Japan-exclusive Heritage Edition Camaro with a unique paint scheme and limited production numbers.

If a normal 2020 Camaro isn’t your thing, Chevy is now offering a limited run Heritage Edition Camaro. According to Chevy, there are a total of 100 Heritage Editions with 30 LTs, 20 Convertibles, and 40 SSs. The Heritage Edition Camaro is painted with an exclusive Rally Green Metallic paint, which is accented by white hood stripes. Chevy Japan will begin taking orders for the Heritage Edition Camaro starting on January 10, 2020, with delivery slated for the following summer.

The most affordable LT RS Camaro Heritage Edition will run customers 5,650,000 Yen or about $51,610. Move up to the Heritage Edition Camaro SS and prepare to empty your pockets to pay the 7,480,000 Yen, or about $68,325, sticker price. In America, an LT RS Camaro starts at only $26,740 while and SS is quite accessible starting at $34,995. Remember this next time you prepare to complain about the prices of new cars in America.

In addition to the exclusive Heritage Edition, Japanese customers no longer have to worry about purchasing a Camaro with the polarizing 2019 frontend design, as Chevy announced refreshed 2020 models are on their way. When the 2019 Camaro debuted it caused quite a stir. Styling is of course subject, but Chevy received so many negative comments that they quickly redesigned the Camaros front end for 2020. Chevy debuted this new front end at SEMA 2019 instead of waiting for a major auto show due to the urgency of the matter.

