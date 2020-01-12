Chevy Camaro Heritage Edition Is A JDM Affair

If you love green Camaros, it's time to move to Japan.
Camaro enthusiasts of Japan rejoice, Chevy just announced plans to introduce the updated 2020 Camaro frontend redesign to the Japanese market. In addition to the new face, Chevy also announced a Japan-exclusive Heritage Edition Camaro with a unique paint scheme and limited production numbers.
If a normal 2020 Camaro isn’t your thing, Chevy is now offering a limited run Heritage Edition Camaro. According to Chevy, there are a total of 100 Heritage Editions with 30 LTs, 20 Convertibles, and 40 SSs. The Heritage Edition Camaro is painted with an exclusive Rally Green Metallic paint, which is accented by white hood stripes. Chevy Japan will begin taking orders for the Heritage Edition Camaro starting on January 10, 2020, with delivery slated for the following summer.
The most affordable LT RS Camaro Heritage Edition will run customers 5,650,000 Yen or about $51,610. Move up to the Heritage Edition Camaro SS and prepare to empty your pockets to pay the 7,480,000 Yen, or about $68,325, sticker price. In America, an LT RS Camaro starts at only $26,740 while and SS is quite accessible starting at $34,995. Remember this next time you prepare to complain about the prices of new cars in America.
In addition to the exclusive Heritage Edition, Japanese customers no longer have to worry about purchasing a Camaro with the polarizing 2019 frontend design, as Chevy announced refreshed 2020 models are on their way. When the 2019 Camaro debuted it caused quite a stir. Styling is of course subject, but Chevy received so many negative comments that they quickly redesigned the Camaros front end for 2020. Chevy debuted this new front end at SEMA 2019 instead of waiting for a major auto show due to the urgency of the matter.
Should Chevy bring the Camaro Heritage Edition to American shores?
フロントデザインを刷新
新型「シボレー カマロ」発表
専用ボディカラーの限定モデル「シボレー カマロ HERITAGE EDITION」を同時発表
ゼネラルモーターズ・ジャパン株式会社（東京都品川区、代表取締役社長：若松 格、略称：GMジャパン）は、アメリカを象徴する人気スポーツクーペ「シボレー カマロ」の最新モデルを発表します。また、洗練されたボディカラー、ラリーグリーンメタリックの限定モデル「シボレー カマロ HERITAGE EDITION」を同時に発表。いずれも全国のシボレー正規ディーラーネットワークで2020年1月10日（金）から注文受付を開始いたします。納車開始は2020年夏頃の予定です。
メーカー希望小売価格（税込）は「シボレー カマロ LT RS」5,560,000円、「シボレー カマロ コンバーチブル」6,430,000円、「シボレー カマロSS」7,100,000円です。
「シボレー カマロ HERITAGE EDITION」のメーカー希望小売価格（税込）は「LT RS」が国内販売台数30台で5,650,000円、「コンバーチブル」が20台限定で6,450,000円、「SS」が40台限定で7,480,000円です。
■新型「シボレー カマロ」の特徴
2018年にラスベガスで開催された「2018 SEMA SHOW」に出展し、大好評だった「SHOCKコンセプトカー」のフロントデザイン（フロントバンパー＆グリル）を採用し※1、センターバーをボディカラーに変更することで存在感を高め、シボレーのエンブレム、ボウタイの位置を変更。カマロのスポーティさ、精悍なイメージがさらに印象づけられています。また、GMジャパンが株式会社ゼンリンデータコムと共同開発した完全通信車載ナビ「クラウドストリーミングナビ」を標準装備し、トンネルなどGPSで測位できない環境でも自律航法を行うことができます※2。さらにエア注入時に適性空気圧をアラート音で知らせる新機能「タイヤフィルアラート」を標準装備に追加しました。
※1 LT RS、コンバーチブル、SSは共通のフロントデザインです。
※2 本サービスはGMジャパンの車両に搭載された専用端末機器からクラウドストリーミングナビサーバーへのアクセス、およびナビゲーションにおける地図情報と交通情報を提供するサービスとなり、ソフトバンク株式会社が運用する4G通信網による電気通信サービスを利用して提供されるため、正規ディーラーでの新規利用申込みが必要となります。
|
モデル
|
メーカー希望小売価格（税込）
|
シボレー カマロ LT RS
|
5,560,000円
|
シボレー カマロ コンバーチブル
|
6,430,000円
|
シボレー カマロ SS
|
7,100,000円
＊Chevrolet Maintenance Care Program を標準設定、サンルーフのオプションはなし