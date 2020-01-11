The Genesis G90 Luxury sedan represents the pinnacle of luxury offered by Hyundai’s newly formed Genesis premium brand. The G90 debuted in 2017 as a luxury halo car for Genesis, which used the G90’s lead to model their other cars. For 2020 the G90 has been refreshed with a host of new features and a price to match.

The 2020 Genesis G90 is available in two trims. The Genesis G90 3.3T Premium is the most affordable trim with a starting price of $73,195. The 3.3T Premium G90 uses a 3.3-liter 365 horsepower twin-turbo V6 similar to the unit found in the KIA Stinger GT and Genesis G80 Sport. The top-level 5.0 Ultimate G90 sedan uses a 420 horsepower V8 in place of the G90 Premium’s V6. G90 customers who prefer the V8 will need to cope with a starting price of $76,695.

Gallery: 2020 Genesis G90: First Drive

33 Photos

All Genesis G90s use an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels as standard. Genesis does offer all-wheel-drive on both engines for a $2,500 premium. When you spec a G90 5.0 Ultimate with all-wheel-drive the starting price balloons to a wallet shrinking $79,195.

Although it may sound shocking to spend almost $80,000 on an unproven luxury car from an unknown brand, the G90 does offer some serious luxury. New for 2020, the G90 boasts 22-way adjustable front seats that can be configured based on a formula that takes into account passenger’s height, weight, and inseam.

If trick adjustable seats don’t grab your interest, the G90 also offers over the air software updates and a trick 12.3-inch infotainment display. This display can be configured into a split-screen layout to offer the maximum amount of features.

The Genesis G90 is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the shrinking full-size luxury sedan market. As more customers shift towards SUVs it seems the G90 is becoming more of a symbol than a volume seller.





