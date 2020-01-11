Here’s something you don’t see every day. Ford is dropping the base price for its compact EcoSport crossover, and we don’t mean that as in a temporary incentive. Cars Direct reports the Blue Oval sent dealerships a letter informing them that 2020 EcoSport S pricing was dropping to $19,995 – $490 less than it was previously. That matches the EcoSport price for the 2019 model year, and coincidentally, it falls just below the magical $20,000 mark.

Save Thousands On A New Ford EcoSport MSRP $ 21,090 MSRP $ 21,090 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

We suspect there’s nothing coincidental about that, especially since the report says the price cut was due to a “competitive pricing action.” It should also be noted that the cut only applies to the base S model, and it does drop the Ford closer to tough competition in the compact segment that checks in under the $20,000 mark. In some cases like the Hyundai Venue, the competition is well below $20,000.

Gallery: 2018 Ford EcoSport: First Drive

37 Photos

Could Ford be feeling the pinch of only having two vehicles in the top-20 best-selling vehicles for 2019? One of those is the F-Series, and with nearly 900,000 sold it’s not as if Ford is on the brink of disaster. But the only other Blue Oval product on that list was its Escape SUV, and it was pretty far down at number 14. Ford garnered no small amount of attention in 2018 by announcing it was stepping away from sedans and hatchbacks, so it’s quite ironic that the Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Toyota Corolla all outsold the Escape by a wide margin.

As for the EcoSport, it clocked a 19.1 percent sales increase in 2019 compared to the previous year, but that still amounted to just 64,708 units when all the numbers were tabulated. And while yearly sales were up, the EcoSport saw a month-over-month drop of 12.4 percent for December.