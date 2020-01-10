We have a juicy new spy video showing a Ford Bronco test mule in action, giving us a taste of what we can expect when the SUV is finally revealed later this year. As for the super-secret source of this video, it's none other than Ford itself. Wait, what?

That’s right, this new video is actually a Blue Oval teaser promoting the Bronco, as if the world wasn’t already aware of the iconic moniker’s impending return. Ford actually announced the Bronco’s spring 2020 reveal back in November, and while this video features a test vehicle, it’s the same weird truck-shaped test mule we’ve seen off-and-on for the better part of a year now. At least this time we can see the Bronco in action, or at least, it’s underpinnings. And to Ford’s credit, it does look like the Bronco will be pretty darned good navigating the roads less traveled. Or for that matter, places with no roads at all.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Teaser Screenshots

6 Photos

As for the Bronco’s styling, the Baja-spec Bronco R gives us a better idea of the SUV’s proportions. The key word here is idea, as the radical modifications required for tackling something like Baja certainly won’t be found on production models. For that, recent renderings based on leaked images show a boxy machine that draws heavily on the original Bronco design. It will also likely have removable doors and possibly an option to remove roof panels. Clearly, Ford is hoping to steal sales from the Jeep Wrangler.

As for exactly when Ford will drop the Bronco's covers, we still don’t know anything further than sometime in the spring. When the reveal does take place, we suspect it could be one of the biggest – if not these biggest – automotive events of 2020.