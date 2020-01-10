Hide press release Show press release

Hyundai Venue Launched to U.S. Media in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, January 10, 2020 – Hyundai introduces the latest addition to its U.S. SUV family, the Hyundai 2020 Venue, at an exclusive media event in Miami, Florida. Venue is packed with premium driver safety and convenience technologies with a seamless combination of style and versatility. Venue joins its larger SUV siblings, including the 2019 North American Utility of the Year Kona and Kona Electric, and the Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade and NEXO hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles. Venue is built in Ulsan, Korea and is on sale at Hyundai dealerships across the country.

Venue conveys a fun, yet functional design in a versatile and modern compact package. For those constantly on-the-go, Venue offers ease of adaptability to the fast-paced urban entrepreneur lifestyle many consumers seek. From everyday workplace activities to weekend fun, Venue is a great fit in accommodating busy lifestyles with an abundance of fun and practical features, including seamless safety, versatility and connectivity.

“The Venue is a feature-filled, comfortable and convenient vehicle in a small but practical package,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “For consumers seeking modern, forward-thinking and iconic design, connectivity, maneuverability and protection in various driving environments, Venue fits the bill perfectly.”

The stylish Venue includes improved powertrain efficiencies, premium comfort and convenience and numerous standard safety features.

EXTERIOR DIFFERENTIATION

The design of the new Venue exhibits compact but confident body forms, delivering a new interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language. The side profile showcases full-volume wheel arches and strong character lines, while the cascading grille incorporates Hyundai’s signature forward-looking visage found on both Kona and NEXO SUVs. The unique front lamp layout separates the turn lamps and headlamps and features optional premium LED headlights with LED daylight running lights. The unique Venue body character line carries through the profile to the tail lamps. A power sunroof is also an option. Venue is available with striking 17-inch or 15-inch alloy wheels along with standard 15-inch steel wheels. Its impressive aerodynamics visualized by the rear spoiler and rear fascia asymmetric block help improve efficiency while maintaining its unique sense of style.

INTERIOR DESIGN

Venue’s inviting interior offers intuitive controls and forward-thinking design. Available convenience features such as Dual USBs, a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster display to illustrate useful information, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Bluetooth® hands-free capability and automatic temperature controls are all offered. The leather-wrapped steering wheel provides daily comfort for the driver and added convenience, with audio controls and cruise control easily accessible.

Additional available interior convenience features include a proximity key with push-button start, heated front seats and side view mirrors.

Venue’s appealing interior space and comfortable cabin provide adequate roominess for the versatile urban commuter. Venue comes standard with a 60/40 split, flat-folding rear seatback to maximize utility for various trips, like the local farmer’s market or transporting musical instruments. Venue’s SUV styling cues and utility make it an ideal alternative to many subcompact cars. The cargo space features a rear cargo cover for added privacy that can be conveniently stowed when not in use. The dual-level cargo floor feature provides flexibility to have the floor of the cargo area in either the top position-level with the seats when folded down, or at a lower position to accommodate more cargo.

ADVANCED SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES

Venue includes an abundant list of standard safety features including: six airbags – front (2), side-impact (2) and side air curtain (2), seatbelt pre-tensioner with force limiters, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Traction Control System (TCS). VSM helps maintain the steering control of the vehicle during an emergency braking situation or under adverse driving conditions. The feature also includes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) which balances braking forces at each wheel when the car is dynamically loaded and Brake Assist, enabling the driver to provide maximum ABS-level braking force when an emergency stop is detected.

Venue also offers a suite of advanced safety technologies (ADAS) for a strong sense of protection in an entry-level vehicle.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) uses the car’s front-facing camera to help detect an imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking autonomously in case no driver intervention is detected after a system warning

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) helps prevent accidental lane departure by sensing road markings and may automatically steer the car if necessary

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) helps detect approaching vehicles that may be obscured from view during highway driving (optional)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) system monitors a spectrum of driver-related characteristics to help detect driver fatigue or careless driving

Rear Collision Cross-Traffic Warning (RCCW) helps detect when a vehicle may have entered a car’s rearward path providing a driver alert (optional)

Drive Modes includes a Snow mode for improved forward mobility (optional)

Each of these advanced systems provides a confident driving experience during various urban adventures.

AVAILABLE HYUNDAI SMARTSENSE FEATURES

Category Feature Name Application Driving Safety Forward Collision Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/ Pedestrian Detection STD Blind Spot Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) OPT/STD Denim Lane Guidance Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) STD High Beam High Beam Assist (HBA) STD Driver Attention Driver Attention Warning (DAW) STD Parking Safety Rear Cross Traffic Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) OPT/STD Denim



ADVANCED CONNECTIVITY/MULTIMEDIA SYSTEMS

Venue includes advanced technologies that enhance driver confidence and convenience delivering the best technology value in the entry SUV segment. Venue’s advanced infotainment system features an eight-inch color Display Audio touchscreen system and rearview camera. The eight-inch display includes both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, for intuitive operation of the most commonly-used smartphone functions, including app-based navigation, streaming audio and voice-controlled search capabilities as standard. Navigation is an available option on the SEL trim and comes standard on the Denim trim. The system includes free Real-Time Traffic provided by HD Radio and free map updates which are included via Hyundai Blue Link Multimedia/Map updates for three years.

For convenient remote-starting Venue on cold winter mornings, Hyundai has available Blue Link® integrations with Amazon Alexa™ and Google Assistant™. These integrations work by simply asking an Alexa or Google Assistant–enabled device, like an Amazon Echo™ or Google Home™, to start their car. Voice commands will be sent to Hyundai vehicles only after Alexa or Google Home prompts owners for their Blue Link Personal Identification Number (PIN). Additionally, Hyundai has enhanced the Remote Start with Climate Control feature to include control of the rear defroster and heated side mirrors (if equipped) into the Blue Link mobile app and the all-new MyHyundai.com.

Venue’s Blue Link feature introduces our new Vehicle Status service providing consumers real-time updates, such as, if your hood, trunk and doors are closed or if you locked the vehicle. Venue Blue Link-equipped models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and voice guidance services, made simpler by voice assist capabilities from Google. Blue Link also brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies such as Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery.

Blue Link features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, the My Hyundai with Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and the Blue Link Google Assistant app. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes:

A more advanced version of Remote Start to turn on front and rear defrosters and heat the side mirrors.

Widgets provided for easy access to remote features.

Ability to send Point-of-Interest data to vehicle navigation system (if so equipped).

Access to Blue Link notification settings.

Blue Link commands are “native” to Google Assistant

More details on specific Blue Link–equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.

POWERTRAIN

Fuel efficiency is a top purchase consideration, and Venue meets this need via Hyundai’s new Smartstream 1.6-liter, Dual Port Injection (DPI) four-cylinder engine with Continuously Variable Valve Timing (CVVT). The engine delivers 121 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 113 lb.-ft. of torque @ 4,500. The DPI engine’s fuel injection occurs at the beginning of the intake stroke to decrease cylinder-wall-wetting, improving fuel economy and decreasing emissions. The engine is paired with Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic. Hyundai’s first, internally-developed, proprietary IVT offers a shift-control strategy that enhances shift response by continually modulating pulley pressure according to changing driving conditions. Matching gear ratios to engine operating conditions provides a number of benefits including smooth transition of engine operating speeds and improved fuel efficiency. Venue’s EPA estimated MPG fuel economy is 30 city, 34 highway and 32 combined for the IVT models and 27 city, 35 highway and 30 combined for the manual transmission model. The integrated thermal management module (TMM), replaces the traditional thermostat to increase cooling efficiency by temperature control of each port including radiator, automatic transmission fluid cooler and heater. In addition, Venue offers drivers the ability to start the vehicle via remote key fab or via the Blue Link app.

SUSPENSION

Venue’s suspension tuning provides passenger comfort and confident vehicle control. The suspension and steering offer a combination of control, balance and ground clearance to achieve utility and maneuverability in a small vehicle footprint. The new suspension design does not intrude on interior space as chassis engineers developed a torsion-beam rear axle with tall, upright dampers that provide greater travel and tuning potential. Prior generations of torsion-beam axles applied much shorter dampers installed at an angle that limited tuning options. Venue’s smaller footprint makes it an easier to maneuver SUV.

Venue offers an advanced traction control stability mode that includes Normal (fuel economy), Sport (sportier steering effort and throttle response) and Snow (low traction) modes for improved front-wheel drive road performance. A special traction tuning for snow optimizes available traction and driver control in adverse conditions. It feathers torque between the left and right drive wheels to take full advantage of the available traction, to keep the vehicle moving. The Snow mode has the ability to adjust between deep snow and packed snow, using just the torque needed to break inertia and maintain traction. Venue also features Torque Vectoring Brake Based (TVBB) cornering systems to enhance performance and safety in various turning conditions.

PACKAGING & PRICING

The combination of strong suspension dynamics, a suite of connectivity conveniences and advanced ADAS makes Venue a great choice for customers who want high value without compromising safety.

Venue includes three trim levels: SE (Manual Transmission) or SE Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic, SEL (IVT) or the two-toned exterior Denim (IVT), each including the all-new Smartstream 1.6-liter Dual-Port Injection four-cylinder FWD engine.

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP* SE M/T 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Manual Transmission FWD $17,350 SE IVT 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smartstream IVT FWD $18,550 SEL IVT 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smartstream IVT FWD $19,250 SEL IVT (Convenience Pkg.) 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smartstream IVT FWD $20,400 SEL IVT (Convenience & Premium) 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smarstream IVT FWD $22,150 Denim IVT 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smartstream IVT FWD $22,050

* Freight Charges for the 2020MY Venue are $1,120 and not included in the above chart.

Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.

Venue comes standard with numerous convenience features including: a 3.5-inch TFT Instrument cluster display, rearview monitor, 8-inch AM/FM/HD® Radio Audio System with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ with four speakers, first row USB charge port, 12V outlet, Bluetooth® hands-free phone, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, automatic headlights, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and an exterior temperature display. Venue also includes Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of standard safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Traction Control as well as front, side and head curtain airbags each as standard equipment.

The SEL trim offers two optional packages, Convenience and Premium. In addition to the SE package level details, the Convenience package includes a power sunroof, sliding armrest storage box, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW). The Premium package requires the Convenience package and also includes: heated front seats and side mirrors, LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights and taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels with 205/55 R17 tires, proximity key with push button start, 8-inch Navigation AM/FM/HD®/SiriusXM® and Hyundai’s Blue Link® Connected Car System.

The Denim trim package includes exclusive Denim exterior color, contrasting white roof and select trim pieces, and exclusive Denim interior color with cloth and leatherette combination front seats. This trim can be in place of or in addition to the SEL Premium package. A sunroof is not optional on the Denim trim.

COLOR

Seven colors are available, including: Black Noir Pear, Ceramic White, Scarlet Red Pearl, Intense Blue, Stellar Silver, Galactic Gray and Green Apple. The Denim color is exclusively featured on the Denim edition along with a contrasting white roof and select trim pieces. The Venue interior includes both black and grey selections.

Venue is also covered by Hyundai Assurance – America’s Best Warranty ™ including 10-year/100,000 - mile powertrain warranty. The warranty covers repair or replacement of powertrain components (i.e., selected engine and transmission/transaxle components), originally manufactured or installed by Hyundai that are defective in material or factory workmanship, under normal use and maintenance. Coverage applies to original owner only, effective with 2004 model year and newer model-year vehicles,