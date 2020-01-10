The day is finally here. The original 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 driven by Steve McQueen in the classic film Bullitt was thought lost but after decades in hiding, it's now crossing the auction block. The car should reach Mecum's stage around 3:00 pm Eastern time, and you can watch it live right here with the video above.

While the action continues, revisit the Bullitt's recent history as it returned to the world with Ford's launch of the new Bullitt Mustang a couple of years ago.

We will have full coverage of the auction and the final bid price when the classic car finally crosses the block. It's expected to fetch well over $1 million dollars, but with the incredible history of this car, all bets are off as to what the final price will actually be.