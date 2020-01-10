The tweaks are minor and mainly change how the roadster looks.
There's cool news coming out of the Tokyo Auto Salon because Honda has some upgrades for the mid-engined S660. The bad part is that the little, mid-engined roadster remains exclusive to Japan, so people in other parts of the world just have to be jealous.
Gallery: Honda S660
The refreshed S660 tweaks are very subtle. There are slight changes to the grille, headlight lamps, and taillights. A somewhat more noticeable alteration is that the A-pillars are now the body color, rather than black. Honda also adds new Active Green Pearl and Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior colors, in addition to different wheel design choices.
On the inside, seat heaters are available, which should make the roadster a little more friendly when the weather gets chilly. Alcantara now covers the steering wheel and gearshift.
The S660 Modulo X is a more expensive trim level of the roadster, and it gets a few separate upgrades. On the outside, there's a new black-finished wheel design, and the mirror caps are available in Nighthawk Black Pearl. Carnival Yellow II joins the exterior color choices. The cabin gets more Alcantara, and there are revised leather upholstery choices for the seats.
The powertrain for the S660 remains the same. Japan's kei-car classification limits the engine size to 660cc and output to 63 horsepower (47 kilowatts). The three-cylinder turbocharged unit sits behind the driver and powers the rear wheels. The gearbox options are either a six-speed manual or CVT with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.
Prices for the refreshed S660 in Japan start at 2,031,700 yen ($18,526 at current exchange rates). The S660 Modulo X begins at 3,042,600 yen ($27,773). According to Honda's announcement, the updated roadster becomes available from January 31 in Japan.
S660 / S660 Modulo X released with minor model change
Honda has launched a minor model change to the 2-seater open sports "S660 (Eslo Krokumaru)", which has been well received for its sporty driving performance and ease of handling in everyday life.
Under the concept of `` deepening the design, '' this model change further refines the design by adding front pillars of the same color as the body color, adopting a newly designed aluminum wheel, and adding a new active green pearl, the first in Japan. Called. In the interior, the comfort has been improved by adding a seat heater * 1 in accordance with changes in the seat skin accent * 1 .
Main changes of S660
Exterior
・ Change of color of headlight / sub reflector
・ Addition of accessory light * 1
・ Change of color of rear combination lamp / inner lens
・ Change of design of front grille
interior
- Alcantara on the steering wheel / shift knob skin ® adopted ※ 1
* 1 Only for α
In addition, the "S660 Modulo X" of the "Modulo X" series, a complete car brand that installs and sells exclusive customized parts * 2 during the mass production process, has undergone a minor model change, and will be carried out on January 31 (Fri.) Will be on sale.
S660 Modulo X is, and a charming exterior to match the design deepening of the S660 this unit, to pursue a sense of quality and sporty, Alcantara ® by the interior of the enlarged site of application, has been improved a joy to own.
Main changes of S660 Modulo X
Exterior
・ New color aluminum wheel (black sputtering finish)
・ Color change of door mirror cover (Night Hawk Black Pearl)
interior
Dedicated Alcantara ® × leather steering wheel
, Alcantara ® expansion of the adopted site (side brake cover shift boots, etc.)
, a dedicated sports leather seat design changes
*2 Parts developed by Honda Access Inc., a genuine Honda accessory manufacturer
Nationwide manufacturer suggested retail price
S660
S660 Modulo X