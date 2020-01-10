All the numbers surrounding the 2020 Ford Super Duty show just one thing - the overhauled truck is a real monster on wheels. With up to 540 hp (397 kW) and 1,118 lb-ft (1,516 Nm) for the diesel variant, plus a massive 37,000-pound towing rating, the 2020 iteration of the bestseller should be capable of dealing with pretty much all kinds of tough tasks and terrains with ease. And with the just-announced Snow Plow Prep Package, it is becoming a friend to trust in the most difficult snowstorms.

The optional equipment ensures the 2020 Super Duty has a maximum snow plow rating of 1,400 pounds accounting for mounting hardware. According to Ford, this is a best-in-class rating for gasoline-powered trucks in the segment. The diesel-powered models get a snow plow rating of 1,290 pounds, which is also a best-in-class rating.

The package is available only for all-wheel-drive configurations and brings new heavy-duty springs and an up-rated alternator. The kit should be a welcomed addition to the already announced Power Takeoff feature, which provides stationary torque of up to 300 ft-lb (407 Nm) for commercial vehicle bodies that require direct-to-component or hydraulic body motor power.

“Super Duty is a real workhorse in the snow removal industry. With our new Snow Plow Prep Package, we’re really delivering for folks who clear the way after a big storm. Being able to safely hook up bigger plows means roads, driveways. and parking lots are cleared quickly and drivers can move on to the next job,” comments Mike Pruitt, Ford F-Series Super Duty chief engineer.

Other new features for the 2020 Super Duty include wiper deicer, as well as heated steering wheel and heated front and rear seats. Also optionally available are white or amber LED strobe lights for certain trim levels.