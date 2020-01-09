Abt Sportsline is a premier name in tuning Volkswagen Group vehicles. The firm's latest undertaking gives the Audi SQ8 a more aggressive exterior appearance, and there's more power to match the meaner look.

The body kit includes a new front spoiler that creates a larger inlet below the grille. The rest of the focus is at the back where the SQ8 gains a much larger spoiler on the roof. Below it, there is a revised lower fascia that adds strakes to each corner.

Abt also has four wheel designs available for the sporty crossover. The 22-inch GR is a 10-spoke design that's available in gloss or matte black. The HR Aero has 10 sets of double spokes and has a Dark Smoke finish. The HR-F comes in Shadow Silver and is available in either 22- or 23-inch diameters.

The company also offers tiny interior styling tweaks like a cap over the engine start button and entrance lights.

The Abt Engine Control unit provides an opportunity to boost the crossover's output. The mild-hybrid 4.0-liter turbodiesel V8 now makes 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (970 Newton-meters), rather than the stock 429 hp (320 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). The upgrade improves the acceleration time to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) to 4.6 seconds, instead of the standard 4.8 seconds.

Abt also offers a suspension upgrade that gives the owner several levels of height adjustment. The lowest is Coffee Mode that drops the crossover by 2.559 inches (65 millimeters) in comparison to the stock crossover's Comfort Mode.