The company can push the turbodiesel V8 to 503 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque.
Abt Sportsline is a premier name in tuning Volkswagen Group vehicles. The firm's latest undertaking gives the Audi SQ8 a more aggressive exterior appearance, and there's more power to match the meaner look.
Gallery: Audi SQ8 By Abt
The body kit includes a new front spoiler that creates a larger inlet below the grille. The rest of the focus is at the back where the SQ8 gains a much larger spoiler on the roof. Below it, there is a revised lower fascia that adds strakes to each corner.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Abt also has four wheel designs available for the sporty crossover. The 22-inch GR is a 10-spoke design that's available in gloss or matte black. The HR Aero has 10 sets of double spokes and has a Dark Smoke finish. The HR-F comes in Shadow Silver and is available in either 22- or 23-inch diameters.
The company also offers tiny interior styling tweaks like a cap over the engine start button and entrance lights.
The Abt Engine Control unit provides an opportunity to boost the crossover's output. The mild-hybrid 4.0-liter turbodiesel V8 now makes 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (970 Newton-meters), rather than the stock 429 hp (320 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). The upgrade improves the acceleration time to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) to 4.6 seconds, instead of the standard 4.8 seconds.
Abt also offers a suspension upgrade that gives the owner several levels of height adjustment. The lowest is Coffee Mode that drops the crossover by 2.559 inches (65 millimeters) in comparison to the stock crossover's Comfort Mode.
ABT Sportsline 2020 – Press Release CW 02
A visual statement of pure power
Complete aero package now available for 510 hp ABT SQ8
As of January 2020, the Audi SQ8 can pack an even greater punch. How come? ABT Sportsline now offers a complete aero package for the superlative SUV. Since November 2019, the Audi SQ8 can be equipped upon request with an ABT Power performance upgrade from the bavarian company. In this context, the high-tech control unit ABT Engine Control boosts the eight-cylinder 4.0 TDI from 435 hp (320 kW) to 510 hp (375 kW). At the same time, the world's largest tuner for Audi and VW vehicles has increased the maximum torque from 900 to 970 Nm. These fascinating figures also improve the sprint values: The time for the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is reduced from 4.8 to 4.6 seconds. The remarkable sporting talent of the truly gigantic SQ8 just has to be seen.
The multi-part ABT aero package is completed by the newly available ABT rear skirt insert including quad endpipes for the exhaust. Additional components include the ABT front skirt add-on and the ABT rear spoiler. All items are also available individually. ABT sport rims are available in three different versions. There is the GR model, in glossy black or matt black, the HR Aero rim in dark smoke and the HR-F rim in shadow silver. All of the above models are available in 22 inch. Those who prefer a larger rim should choose the 23-inch HR-F version, which is available in dark smoke and shadow silver. Select your preferred individual combination from these and many other visual finishing options with the ABT Configurator. Here you can visualise in 3D the effect of the aero components and alloy wheels directly on the vehicle.
The Kempten engineers also optimise further the impressive driving dynamics of such a large SUV. And thanks to the ABT Level Control (ALC), the SQ8 can be lowered in three stages, thereby giving it a lower centre of gravity. ABT Comfort Level, ABT Dynamic Level and ABT Loading Level (Coffee-Mode) are the adjustable modes. The first mode lowers the suspension by 25 mm, the second by 15 mm - based on the respective series setting of the corresponding suspension programme. In Coffee Mode the SQ8 is put at the lowest setting of all, thus bringing the vehicle a whole 65 mm lower to the ground than in the original comfort mode.
In the meantime, attractive options for the interior are also available. In addition to the almost obligatory ABT Sportsline start-stop-switch-cap and the ABT integrated entrance lights, the bavarian company now offers full carbon seat frame covers as a special highlight for the distinctive SUV from Audi.