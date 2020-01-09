While we know the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, TCR, Golf R, and other performance variants of the Golf arrive over the course of 2020, there aren't many details available about them yet. New information from Car in the UK offers some tantalizing info about the sporty versions of the eighth-generation of German brand's popular hatchback.

The report claims that the standard trim of the GTI gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system making 232 horsepower (173 kilowatts). Buyers would be able to choose between a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Folks looking for more performance can opt for the GTI TCR. It would also get a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder but with 286 hp (213 kW) and 273 pound-feet. Performance would also get a boost from a limited-slip differential, larger brakes, bigger wheels, and a lower ride height.

Finally, the Golf R will sit at the top of the hatchback's performance range. Car claims it would also use a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, but this one would make 328 hp (245 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). The only gearbox option would be the seven-speed dual-clutch. Like the previous generations, the hot hatch would be all-wheel drive.

Rumors suggest the GTI and GTD diesel would debut in March 2020. The TCR and Golf R reportedly arrive in September. So far, VW is only confirming the GTI and Golf R for the United States. The standard version of the eighth-gen Golf isn't going to America.