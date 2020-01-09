Motorsport Network is excited to announce at the Autosport International Show, that its combined ticketing and experiences business will now be known as Motorsport Tickets with immediate effect.

Last year, Motorsport Network added international motorsport ticketing to its exciting portfolio of motorsport enthused global businesses and it helped tens of thousands of fans to experience races all over the world. Motorsport Live served as a dedicated presence in six countries offering Formula 1, MotoGP and World Endurance Championships tickets and hospitality solutions, alongside Le Mans 24 hour, Isle of Man TT, a collection of fan-focused exclusives, including Orange Fan Villages, and more recently BePart of McLaren and Alfa Romeo experiences.

As Motorsport Tickets, rapid future growth is planned into four new languages, increasing its coverage across eight new countries, with an ever-increasing, more extensive motorsport event and experience offering. An all-new website will launch later in 2020, putting the fan experience center stage.

James Allen, the president of Motorsport Network said, “I am delighted to announce this new name and along with it, the focus on offering class-leading ticketing solutions to the industry and growing our 5-star customer service. The combined might of the division and the Motorsport Network gives fans unrivaled access to motor racing experiences. We will provide a range of services from ticketing & travel to unique opportunities including wholly managed fan villages, campsites, grandstands and appearances from race drivers.”