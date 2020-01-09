The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon is the latest special edition of the rugged model, and a leak on the JL Wrangler Forums provides all the details about what makes the model different (see image above). The info also reveals that the package adds $2,755 to the cost of the Rubicon trim. The only thing we don't yet know is when these SUVs arrive in showrooms.

The Recon comes exclusively with the Wrangler's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The body gets a hood decal in matte black with red stripes. There's also a gloss black grille that has Rubicon Gray details.

The more functional tweaks include LED lights, and there are steel bumpers at both ends. Moab rock rails protect the body when off-roading. The Recon rides on two-tone wheels with 33-inch mud-terrain tires.

There are a few small upgrades on the inside, too. Red seatbelts add some color to the cabin. The seats have red stitching, and there are PUR-wrapped mid-bolsters for the chairs. A trail bag is also among the accessories.

The Recon edition appears to be a way for Jeep to bundle together many of the Wrangler Rubicon's more popular options and offer them to customers. Plus, this model offers a special look from its black front end, different wheels, and rugged tires.

According to the recently published sales data for 2019, the Wrangler had a slight dip in sales last year. Jeep delivered 228,032 of them in comparison to 240,032 in 2018 – a 5 percent drop.