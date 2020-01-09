VW Group’s cash cow Skoda has evolved into a major automotive player thanks to a strong global lineup with popular nameplates such as the Fabia, Octavia, and Superb, along with a trio of SUVs. The brand is enjoying a continuous expansion as it even has a few models specifically developed for China where customers can get behind the wheel of a Kamiq GT or Kodiaq GT. Over in Russia, there’s a new Rapid liftback.

In India, Skoda is about to take the wraps off a new model created specifically for the world’s second most populous country. It’s being developed locally on a variation of the MQB A0 platform that will underpin a series of models engineered by Skoda for the Volkswagen Group brands and bound to be sold in the region.

The exterior design is exactly what you’d expect from a Skoda crossover as it follows the same theme used by models such as the Karoq and Karoq. The split headlight setup is a typical Skoda crossover trait, while the taillights bear a striking resemblance to those of the Scala hatchback or Kamiq. Inside, the tablet-like infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster follow the same ethos as the company’s globally available crossovers.

While there’s no word about the oily bits at the moment of writing, we’re expecting the production version that will follow shortly to be available only with a front-wheel-drive layout and small gasoline engines. Skoda is unlikely to go higher than the 1.0 TSI, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing since the three-cylinder turbo is quite peppy around town.

Even though the Vision IN is technically a concept, the production version is not far behind. Skoda will unveil the road-going model later this year when the subcompact crossover is also set to hit the assembly line. Measuring 4.26 meters (167.7 inches) long, the showcar will make its first appearance early February at the Auto Expo 2020 show in New Delhi.