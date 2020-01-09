The concept previews a production model coming later this year to India.
VW Group’s cash cow Skoda has evolved into a major automotive player thanks to a strong global lineup with popular nameplates such as the Fabia, Octavia, and Superb, along with a trio of SUVs. The brand is enjoying a continuous expansion as it even has a few models specifically developed for China where customers can get behind the wheel of a Kamiq GT or Kodiaq GT. Over in Russia, there’s a new Rapid liftback.
In India, Skoda is about to take the wraps off a new model created specifically for the world’s second most populous country. It’s being developed locally on a variation of the MQB A0 platform that will underpin a series of models engineered by Skoda for the Volkswagen Group brands and bound to be sold in the region.
The exterior design is exactly what you’d expect from a Skoda crossover as it follows the same theme used by models such as the Karoq and Karoq. The split headlight setup is a typical Skoda crossover trait, while the taillights bear a striking resemblance to those of the Scala hatchback or Kamiq. Inside, the tablet-like infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster follow the same ethos as the company’s globally available crossovers.
While there’s no word about the oily bits at the moment of writing, we’re expecting the production version that will follow shortly to be available only with a front-wheel-drive layout and small gasoline engines. Skoda is unlikely to go higher than the 1.0 TSI, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing since the three-cylinder turbo is quite peppy around town.
Even though the Vision IN is technically a concept, the production version is not far behind. Skoda will unveil the road-going model later this year when the subcompact crossover is also set to hit the assembly line. Measuring 4.26 meters (167.7 inches) long, the showcar will make its first appearance early February at the Auto Expo 2020 show in New Delhi.
Mladá Boleslav/Mumbai, 18 December 2019 – With the premiere of the VISION IN, ŠKODA is giving an outlook of its SUV future in India at Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi (5 to 12 February 2020). The 4.26-metre-long study offers a foretaste of a compact SUV specially developed for the Indian market. A design sketch provides a first impression of the concept vehicle’s interior.
The sketch shows a wide dashboard arranged on several levels, which echoes the symmetrical contours of the ŠKODA grille in the centre. The colour orange, which inspires vitality and creativity, is used extensively throughout the interior, for example, on the centre armrest and door panels. The chrome-plated ventilation nozzles on the side are also eye-catching, with fine ventilation louvres spanning almost the entire width of the instrument panel. In addition to the large, free-standing central screen and virtual cockpit, a new crystalline element on the instrument panel creates an optical highlight. The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel features buttons and knurl wheels following ŠKODA’s new operating concept. The reduced and clearly structured centre console has a small control lever for gear selection.
The ŠKODA VISION IN is the first vehicle to be based on the new localised sub-compact platform of the MQB A0 IN modular transverse matrix, which also forms the inter-brand basis of various ŠKODA and Volkswagen models. In developing the model, the Czech manufacturer has explicitly focused on meeting the wishes and requirements of customers in the Indian market. As part of the INDIA 2.0 project, ŠKODA AUTO now manages the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands represented in the region.