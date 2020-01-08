Ford’s rollout for the new Shelby GT500 was on the slow side, but it sure looks like the wait was worth it. Our first drive of the GT500 showed it was indeed a car capable of being a drag strip monster and a road course champion, though we weren’t able to line it up against actual competitors.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Enter Jason Cammisa, a motoring guru not unfamiliar with dropping witty phrases while going fast. He recently spent some quality time with the new Shelby, and a film crew captured the action in the video featured above from ISSIMI Offical on YouTube. More importantly, he brought a couple other cars along for comparison, and they’re some decidedly heavy hitters.

Gallery: Shelby GT500 Versus Ferrari And Porsche

10 Photos

Yes, there’s a drag race with a Challenger SRT Hellcat, but honestly, that’s not too interesting. Mustang-versus-Challenger face-offs have literally been happening for 50 years. Pitting the new GT500 against the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Porsche 911 GT3 RS, however, is extremely interesting. That’s because this hopped-up Mustang is punching way above its pay grade, but here's the thing. It actually stands a chance against these two epic supercars.

The video opens with a nod to the Shelby’s roots as a big muscle machine with straight-line cred and not much else. Cammisa ultimately points out the new car isn’t the same tire-roasting bruiser that it was in the 1960s, or even as recently as the S197-era Shelbys. Yes, it’s a capable drag racer, though outside the prepped surface of a proper drag strip it still can’t best the Superfast. Credit the Ferrari's better weight distribution and 789-horsepower V12, but the GT500 wasn't that far behind. Still, round one of the supercar-versus-Shelby matchup goes to the 812 Superfast.

It’s the second round, however, where jaws are dropped. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is pure bliss on a twisting track, and with a sub-seven-minute Nürburgring time to its credit, there are few production cars quicker. Is the new GT500 among them? Tackling the Nordschleife is quite different than turning laps at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway in California, and we’ve yet to see the GT500 at the Green Hell. But at the end of this particular challenge, lap times for the two cars were less than two-tenths of a second apart.

Did the Shelby actually beat a 911 GT3 RS on a race track? We’ll leave that cliffhanger to Cammisa and the epic video above.