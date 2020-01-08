After a short-ish delay from a lengthy UAW strike last year, production of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is nearly upon us. The assembly line at Bowling Green should start kicking out cars in February, which means it's time to address an unwelcome fact of supercar life. The C8’s pointed nose has left more than a few people wondering how a front-mount license plate fits into the equation, and with the vast majority of U.S. states requiring one, it’s certainly a valid question.

To answer the obvious concern, yes, Chevrolet has taken this into consideration. A new post from Corvette Blogger offers a detailed look at the placement for the front plate, nestled neatly beneath the upper lip in the center of the fascia. It mounts into an integrated opening that is otherwise filled with a plate-shaped placeholder matching the rest of the fascia.

Popping that out reveals pre-installed mounting points for a plate, but to match the C8’s angled front clip, the plate needs to be bent slightly in the middle. From there it’s just a couple of screws and the plate is secure. Honestly, it doesn’t look bad at all.

If that tucked-in placement seems a bit hidden for some states, you’re not wrong. Minimum requirements in select areas could force the plate higher, and though it would be rather unsightly, the Corvette Blogger report does mention a mounting process from Chevrolet that gets the plate in front of that upper lip. Ultimately, we suspect most owners will stick with the normal position in hopes that local law enforcement will be sympathetic to the C8’s face. Or, influential Corvette customers could campaign government officials to change the law.

It’s been a long time coming, but we’re eager to see the C8 on public roads even if that means having a license plate sticking out like a sore thumb. Looks for production models to start reaching dealerships in early spring.