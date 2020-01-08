When Audi unleashed the Audi RS Q8 at the Nurburgring, it set a new record as the fastest production SUV ever to lap the track. It dethroned the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S. Now, with the reveal and first drive in the rearview mirror, it's time to take the beastly SUV to another stretch of famous German asphalt – the Autobahn. A new video from the hartvoorautosNL YouTube channel shows the powerful new SUV cruising the famous road at triple-digit speeds.

The video shows the RS Q8 accelerating and slowing down on the highway, avoiding traffic as necessary, and keeping all on-road antics as safe as possible. It's at the end of the video, with the road ahead clear of traffic, when the Audi reaches 188 miles per hour (303 kilometers per hour). The RS Q8 and Lamborghini Urus share the same MLB Evo platform and underpinnings, which are also shared with the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and the Touareg

Similarities between the Lamborghini and Audi go further than just the platforms. The two have the same top speed – 189.5 mph (305 kph). However, while both use twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engines, Audi pairs it with a mild-hybrid system that produces 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. It's only two-tenths of a second slower to 62 mph (100 kph) than the Urus at 3.8 seconds, which is still impressive for the larger SUV.

Audi didn't stick a big motor in an SUV and call it a day. The RS Q8 is a new performance benchmark for SUVs, and proof Audi's RS expansion won't water down the performance brand. The Audi RS Q8 will arrive in the U.S. Pricing has yet to be announced, but it should be less expensive than its Italian sibling.