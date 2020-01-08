Volkswagen submitted an application to trademark the Basecamp name in the United States on November 25. Carbuzz first found the filing.

The application could be a sign that Volkswagen intends to put the Atlas Basecamp concept (pictured above) into production. The model debuted at the 2019 New York Auto Show as a tougher, more off-road-oriented version of VW's seven-seat crossover. The automaker worked with the tuner APR to create the machine.

The Atlas Basecamp concept has a matte gray body with orange highlights. It rides on fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels with 17-inch all-terrain tires. A roof rack sits on top of the crossover, and there's an LED light bar on the front of it for extra illumination.

The concept's major mechanical tweak is an H&R lift kit that raises the ride height by 1.5 inches. Power comes from a 3.6-liter VR6 engine with 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts). It runs through an eight-speed automatic to an all-wheel-drive system.

The Basecamp concept even has its own off-road-ready trailer. The rig holds a queen-sized bed, kitchen, and tanks carrying water and propane.

VW is preparing to introduce a refreshed Atlas for the 2021 model year. In addition to the expected exterior styling tweaks, there's a new eight-inch infotainment display and improvements to the driver assistance tech. Powertrain changes are possible, but the company isn't offering any info about this yet.

It can take months for the United States Patent and Trademark Office to grant an application. This suggests we wouldn't see an Atlas Basecamp until late 2020 at the soonest.