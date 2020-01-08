Last week, Polaris teased its refreshed Slingshot with a short teaser and an image on the company's consumer site. They gave us our first look at the autocycle's new face that'll debut for the 2020 model year. As we draw closer to the Slingshot's reveal, scheduled for January 14, Polaris is continuing to tease the updated Slingshot with two new videos.

Both showcase the Slingshot's new face. Gone are the round headlights of the current model, replaced by stylized lights that better complements the Slingshot's angular design at the front. Under those new headlights are another pair of lights in the lower front fascia that give the three-wheeler a proper scowl.

The videos also give us a brief peek inside. Both begin with the driver pressing the start-stop button, which is located next to a row of other, though indistinguishable, switches or buttons. This may hint at a redesigned interior, though we don't expect any significant changes to the interior or exterior design.

Outside of the new lighting elements at the front, changes appear minimal. We don't expect Polaris to make drastic changes to the model's underpinnings, which likely means the Slingshot's current powertrain will continue service through 2020.

For 2019, Polaris used a General Motor-sourced 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produced 173 horsepower (130 kilowatts), which powered the Slingshot's lone rear wheel. If Polaris keeps with GM powertrains, then it could downsize the engine while adding forced induction, such as GM's turbo 2.0-liter that makes 275 hp (275 kW) in the Chevy Camaro.

Thankfully, we won't need to wait long to see the extent of the changes Polaris made to the 2020 Slingshot. Polaris will reveal it on January 14. There, we should get photos, see any design changes, and receive any information regarding powertrain changes. Stay tuned.