One of the most expensive Mustangs ever sold at an auction, the 2020 Shelby GT500 carrying the VIN 001 made the Internet rounds a year ago when it managed to fetch a whopping $1.1 million. At the end of last year, a few images with the first production-spec flagship Mustang were published, revealing the car’s retro-flavored livery inspired by the 1968 GT500 Prototype a.k.a. “Green Hornet.”

Ahead of its public debut this month at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, the first 2020 GT500 customer car is being showcased in an extended photo gallery. As you may recall, the car was actually acquired by the auction house’s Chairman and CEO, Craig Jackson, who happily paid the seven-figure price tag for a good cause. The proceeds from the sale will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The car rolled off the factory floor at Michigan’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant before the holidays with a truly one-of-a-kind paint. Craig Jackson had the freedom to choose any color for his car, ultimately deciding to go with a shade similar to his “Green Hornet.” The unique look was created by BASF and Penske after combining a Lime Green base coat with a Candy Apple Green overcoat.

The two cars will share the stage during the auction event, along with two additional vehicles from Jackson’s personal collection – a recently restored ’67 Shelby GT500 a.k.a. “Little Red” complemented by another GT500, this time a new 2020 example finished in Rapid Red.

As a final note, it's worth mentioning the 2020 GT500 VIN 001 is one of the 20 Ford vehicles that have been auctioned by Barrett-Jackson since 2007 to fund the JDRF, managing to raise more than $6.5 million in this interval.